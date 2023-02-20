Reviews | In Munich, China slapped the outstretched hand of the Americas

Comment this story Comment

MUNICH The Biden administration came to Munich over the weekend to eagerly court a reset with China, but publicly and privately the top Chinese diplomat rejected the overture. Secretary of State Antony Blinkens litigious meeting with State Councilor Wang Yi showed that Beijing was in no mood for relaxation.

As a result, the United States and China are locked in a bitter diplomatic stalemate. After three days of insults, accusations and lies hurled by Chinese officials here in Munich, it is clear that Beijing is not in reset mode. It’s not the fault of the Biden administrations, but it’s their problem.

The drama behind the scenes in Munich began long before Blinkens’ Saturday night meeting with Wang. Inside the crowded Hotel Bayerischer Hof, where the Munich Security Conference was being held, hundreds of senior officials, diplomats, lawmakers, business leaders, spies and a few journalists had spent the previous two days chatting information about the impending meeting and surrounding dynamics. .

Although the administration claims otherwise, the evidence suggests the Biden team was on the hunt. For one thing, in the days leading up to the conference, U.S. officials publicly downplayed the incident that sparked the latest crisis, when a Chinese spy balloon entered U.S. airspace and was then shot down by an American fighter plane.

President Biden barely mentioned it in his State of the Union address. Vice President Harris said before arriving in Germany, she did not think it would negatively affect US-China relations. (She was wrong.) Thursday, Biden said that he wanted to speak directly to President Xi Jinping. On Friday, a senior Pentagon official said The New York Times that Xi’s military likely hid the spy balloon from him, appearing to absolve Xi of any direct responsibility.

The Chinese government, perhaps seeking to prey on the perceived weakness of Biden’s teams, responded by stepping up its belligerent rhetoric. Beijing tried to turn the tide pretending that the US is sending spy balloons over China (a claim that US officials deny). On Friday night, the Chinese side still refused to accept the meeting, fueling the idea that Blinken was the pursuer.

All doubts about China’s position disappeared when Wang took the stage on Saturday morning. He called the Biden administration’s actions related to the spy balloon absurd and hysterical and abuse of the use of force. Then he implicit that Washington is intentionally prolonging the war in Ukraine for its own strategic purposes, declaring that some forces do not care about Ukrainian life and death.

When he was not railing against the United States, Wang urged the gathered Europeans to move away from Washington and closer to Beijing. But Wang bungled his own charm offensive when former German diplomat Wolfgang Ischinger politely asked him to reassure the public that a Chinese military escalation in Taiwan was not imminent. Wang refused.

Let me assure the public that Taiwan is Chinese territory. It never was a country and it will never be a country in the future, he said.

The ensuing conversation between Blinken and Wang did not go well. According to the official reading from the US side, Blinken told Wang that Chinese spy balloon overflights should never happen again. blinken said then that Wang made no apologies. Officials told me that Blinken also confronted Wang over China’s aid to Russia and threatened unspecified consequences if Peking provided lethal aid to Moscow. (Officials won’t say if China has already crossed that line.)

The Chinese reading boasted that the United States had requested the meeting and said Wang told Blinken that he must acknowledge and repair the damage his excessive use of force had caused to China-US relations, demanding basically that the United States apologizes. (US officials now say the balloon was initially deflected by the wind, but Beijing later took advantage of it, as evidenced by its hovering over sensitive US military sites.)

There was no progress on any of the other issues discussed at the meeting. Blinken is not expected to postpone his planned trip to Beijing. A Biden-Xi phone call has not been scheduled (although it could still take place). Bilateral working groups suspended after then-President Nancy Pelosis visited Taiwan in August remain inactive. The next time Blinken and Wang will be in the same place, it will probably be at the Group of 20 foreign ministers’ meeting. in New Delhi next month.

Several congressional aides have told me that the Biden teams’ efforts to pursue a more stable US-China relationship, while understandable, come at a cost. When the Biden administration is in courtship mode, aides said, it backs down from pressuring China on a range of issues.

Even after the airship incident, the administration continues to sit on a slate of competitive actions against China because it wants more high-level diplomatic dialogue, a Senate GOP aide said.

Bidens officials continue to leave the door open for Beijing to cooperate on common challenges such as climate change and North Korea. Even so, the administration (to its credit) will make no direct concessions to China to engage on these issues.

The Biden administration is ready to pursue a reset, but not on Beijing’s terms.

The lesson from Munich should be that pursuing engagement with China for engagement’s sake carries serious risks. True to form, Beijing is once again trying to dangle the prospect of harmonious relationships to distract us from confronting its growing aggression. We have to stop getting caught up in it.

On the positive side, however, Wang’s belligerence and arrogance in Munich seem to have awakened European leaders to the dangers of dealing with today’s Chinese Communist Party. So Blinkens’ outreach has won a small victory: at least now the rest of the world can see that the United States is not the obstacle.