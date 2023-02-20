Penny Mordaunt says Boris Johnson’s Brexit intervention is ‘helpful’ and ‘lots to do’ before deal is struck | Political news

Penny Mordaunt said Boris Johnson’s intervention on Brexit was ‘helpful’ as ‘much more needs to be done’ to get a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In a move that could spark a new Tory civil war over Brexit, a source close to the former prime minister told Sky News: “His general thinking is that it would be a serious mistake to abandon the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill (NIPB).”

This relates to controversial legislation introduced by Mr Johnson which gives ministers the power to tear up parts of the protocol and ignore EU rules.

Mr Sunak is fighting to get a new deal on post-Brexit trade deals in Northern Ireland to avoid needing the bill, which Brussels warned is “illegal and unrealistic”.

Asked about Mr Johnson’s warning, the leader of the House of Commons told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday (SROS) programme: “Boris is Boris.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a completely unnecessary intervention.

“The Prime Minister will recognize that having the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill there, having the work that the former Prime Minister did, has helped us get to where we are. .

“But we’ve always preferred to try to have a negotiated settlement and that’s what everyone is working towards. There’s still a lot to do.”

Ms Mordaunt is the latest senior politician to warn there is still some way to go before a deal is struck, following growing speculation of a breakthrough in the talks.

Rishi Sunak said on Saturday that while Britain and the EU agree on what needs to be done to resolve the issues surrounding the protocol, a deal is “by no means done”.

Boris ‘should be quiet and not spoil the deal’

His Labor counterpart Lord Mandelson told Sky News that Mr Johnson should ‘shut up’ and not seek to ‘frustrate’ a deal just to antagonize the Prime Minister.

“There is nothing Boris is doing now, or indeed throughout our recent history with the European Union, that can be described as ‘useful’,” said the former Northern Ireland secretary, responsible of the implementation of the Good Friday Agreement.

“He and his supporters want to undermine the prime minister. It’s just kind of a continuation of the brotherly war that we see in the Conservative Party.”

The government is under pressure to resolve the dispute which has left Northern Ireland without a functioning devolved government since the start of last year.

The protocol was agreed between the EU and Mr Johnson as part of the 2020 Brexit deal to avoid a hard physical border on the island of Ireland.

But Belfast’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is unhappy with the economic barriers to trade it has created on goods moving between NI and the rest of the UK, and refuses to form an executive in Stormont until it is abandoned or replaced.

Ms Mordaunt stressed that any deal to fix the protocol must be backed by the DUP, suggesting it would not work if the European Court of Justice (ECJ) retains a watchdog role.

“Unless this deal satisfies all communities in Northern Ireland, it won’t be possible, it won’t work,” she said.

“The DUP tests they referred to are not some random wish list, they are promises we made to the people of Northern Ireland. This is the bar this deal has to cross and I know the Prime Minister is completely focused on that.”

The role of the ECJ was a key sticking point in the negotiations, with the DUP and many Conservative MPs on the party’s right also opposed.

Since Northern Ireland is still subject to EU trade rules, Brussels says its court should be heavily involved in settling disputes.

Although it is understood that the EU and UK are set to sign an agreement which would reduce protocol bureaucracy on the movement of goods from Britain to Northern Ireland, it is not expected not that Brussels is willing to agree to end the application of EU law in the region.

The EU argues that a fundamental element of the protocol – that traders in Northern Ireland can sell freely in the European single market – depends on the operation of EU rules in this country.

The ECJ’s “symbolic question” for Conservative MPs

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, said the role of the ECJ has become a ‘token’ issue for some Conservative Party quarters and urged the government to adopt a ‘good deal’ approach. meaning” on the question which “just simplifies the process”. for trade.

She reiterated that the Labor Party would provide ‘political cover’ for Mr Sunak backing his deal if he runs into trouble with Tory rebels, saying it is in the “national interest” to find a solution.

“It’s about making Brexit work,” she said.

Of the ECJ, she said: “There’s going to have to be some sort of dispute resolution process, so we should be really pragmatic…to approach that.

“I really hope that’s the approach ministers are taking.”

However, former Business Secretary and Brexiteer leader Jacob Rees-Mogg backed the DUP’s position on the Northern Ireland protocol as “extremely reasonable”.

He told Sky News that the seven tests set out by the DUP in July 2021 “are absolutely the right tests”.

“I think the DUP’s position is extremely reasonable, which is why I support it,” he said.