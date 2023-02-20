The United States on Sunday accused China of considering arming Russia in its war against Ukraine, stoking tensions as the conflict reaches its first year this week.

Secretary of State Anthony Blink leveled the allegations as US-China relations were further tested by Washington’s downing this month of what he said was a big Chinese spy balloon.

The European Union has also sounded the alarm over ammunition in the Ukrainian conflict, saying the severe ammunition shortages facing Ukrainian forces must be overcome within weeks.

The blink said SCS that China “was now considering providing lethal support” to Moscow ranging “from ammunition to the weapons themselves”.

“We made it very clear to them that this would cause a serious problem for us and in our relationship,” he added.

He made similar comments in a series of interviews from Germany, where on Saturday he attended the Munich Security Conference and met his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

Also at the Munich conference, the EU’s foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell issued a stern warning about Ukraine’s dwindling stockpiles of bullets and similar ammunition as it responds to the Russian invasion.

“(Let’s speed up) our military support to Ukraine because Ukraine is in a critical situation from the point of view of available ammunition,” Borrell said.

“This ammunition shortage needs to be resolved quickly, it’s a matter of weeks.”

There have been concerns that China is deepening its ties with Russia despite the conflict – but Wang insisted that Beijing was playing a constructive role and would support dialogue and potential peace talks.

Released on Sunday ABCBlinken pointed out that US President Joe Biden warned his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinpinglast March against sending arms to Russia.

Since then, “China has been careful not to cross that line, including refraining from selling lethal weapons systems for use on the battlefield,” according to an administrative source familiar with the matter.

Biden heads to Poland

A top Republican U.S. senator who also attended the Munich conference, Lindsey Grahamsaid it would be a big mistake for China to supply arms to Russia.

Doing it now, he said, would be “dumber than dirt. It would be like buying a ticket on the Titanic after watching the movie.

Graham, known as a well-informed foreign policy hawk, also said he had strong indications that the United States would soon announce plans to train Ukrainian fighter pilots, which would represent a further step in efforts to gradually Western crescents to arm Ukraine.

Graham said he believes the United States should declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism for its actions in Ukraine, which would mean China or any other country supplying it with weapons would face sanctions.

Blinken’s meeting with Wang – the highest level meeting between the countries since US planes shot down the Chinese balloon on Feb. 4 – did not seem to ease recent friction.

“I just told him it was unacceptable and it could never happen again,” Blinken said. SCS about the ball incident.

Wang on Saturday dismissed US allegations of high-altitude spying in unusually strong language, calling them “hysterical and absurd.”

Blinken said his counterpart gave him “no apologies”.

The tough exchanges came a day after the US Vice President Kamala Harris told Munich that Russia had committed “crimes against humanity” in Ukraine through “widespread and systemic” attacks against the country’s civilian population.

Biden will speak in Warsaw on Tuesday to hail NATO’s unprecedented effort to help Ukrainians save their country as it marks the first year of the war.

On the same day, the President Vladimir Poutine is about to deliver his own speech in Moscow, three days before February 24, the anniversary of the arrival of Russian tanks in Ukraine.