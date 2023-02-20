Boris Johnson fires a warning shot at Sunak





Rishi Sunak again faces unnecessary intervention from one of his predecessors. As the Prime Minister tries to finalize a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol, spending the past few days meeting with the DUP and the President of the European Commission, Boris Johnson has issued a warning. A source close to Johnson told the Sunday Telegraph that scrapping the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in favor of a new Brexit deal would be a big mistake. Speaking on the BBC This Morning, Government Minister Penny Mordaunt sought to downplay the comment describing it as not an entirely unnecessary intervention. Some pro-Sunak MPs think he should leave the issue alone, rather than risk a fight with the party right The intervention is centered on the Sunaks method of negotiation with Brussels. While Johnson is the one who pledged to negotiate in the first place, insisting there would be no checks on the goods, he later admitted the arrangement was not working for Northern Ireland. North and the Union. To remedy this, he introduced the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would allow the UK to unilaterally tear up parts of the agreement. The bill has angered Brussels, with EU figures threatening legal action and reprisals if it becomes law. On the British side, it was seen as a way to put pressure on the EU even if it risked facing a backlash in the House of Lords. Sunak, however, has put the bill on hold while he tries to agree protocol changes with Brussels. If a deal is reached, which could be announced as early as next week, it is understood the government would shelve the bill entirely. With no confirmed deal (Sunak stressed Saturday that nothing has been finalized), Johnson’s intervention is effectively a wake-up call. This suggests the former prime minister is ready to speak out if he decides the new arrangements are not acceptable. The most important question here is the role of the CJEU. While Sunaks’ talks with the DUP have been amicable, the party has warned that the proposed deal may not go far enough to address its concerns over the democratic deficit. The most popular Stuart Waiton

Scottish schools have become places of indoctrination As I previously reported, there has long been concern in Number 10 that Johnson may speak out on protocol and that another former prime minister, Liz Truss, may join him in doing so. This is one of the reasons why some Sunak-friendly MPs think he should leave the matter alone, rather than risk a fight with the party right. Although a new deal does not require primary legislation, so there is not necessarily a vote, MPs tend to find a way to organize one if the will is there. The risk for Sunak is that he opens a wound with the party right, making it harder to govern and potentially allowing Johnson to rally supporters if he fancy a comeback. As James Duddridge, Johnson loyalist and former Brexit minister, puts it: The Prime Minister would be unwise to put his own neck on the chopping block. It won’t just be 28 Spartans who will vote against it, it will be a large number of Brexiters, plus a number who don’t see it as the future, plus a number who were maybe pro-Remain but think the Brexit must be delivered. Britain’s best weekly is just the tonic Subscribe and get 12 weeks for 12 and a bottle of Spectator Gin CLAIM



Sunak finally thinks it is important to resolve the situation in Northern Ireland. But as Johnson’s comments show, he risks a fight with his party that could be beyond his control.

