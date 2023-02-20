Politics
Turkey ends quake bailout as Blinken pledges new US aid
Published on: Amended:
Antakya (Turkey) (AFP) Turkey said on Sunday that rescue efforts after last week’s devastating earthquake had ended in all but two provinces, as visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced new humanitarian aid of $100 million.
The 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6 has killed more than 44,000 people, with two weeks’ likelihood of survivors being found in extremely remote areas .
The head of Turkey’s disaster management agency, Yunus Sezer, said on Sunday that search and rescue efforts had been completed in all provinces except Hatay and Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of the quake.
They were continuing in about 40 buildings in the provinces on the 14th day, Sezer said, but he expected the number to drop by the end of Sunday.
The agency chief also said Turkey’s death toll had risen to 40,689. The total toll, including Syria, now stands at 44,377.
Blinken also met with members of the White Helmets rescue group, which operates in rebel-held areas in Syria, and discussed the relief effort there.
“Long-term effort”
The end of the rescue operations came when Blinken arrived in Turkey to show solidarity with a NATO ally and announce a new aid package worth $100 million.
Washington’s top diplomat met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu at Incirlik Air Base in southern Turkey, through which the United States has flown aid.
Blinken then accompanied Cavusoglu in a helicopter to view the damage caused by the disaster in Hatay province.
The new aid “will be on the move soon. Unfortunately, it’s less about search and rescue and more about long-term recovery,” Blinken told reporters.
“This is going to be a long-term effort. It will take a massive effort to rebuild, but we are committed to supporting this effort,” he said.
Washington has now provided $185 million in aid to Turkey and Syria, he added.
The trip had been planned before the earthquake, the worst natural disaster to hit Turkey in its post-Ottoman history.
On Twitter, the White Helmets group said they met with Blinken in southern Turkey to discuss “the response to the earthquake in northwestern #Syria, the humanitarian situation, ways to support civilians affected and rapid recovery mechanisms”.
The group’s deputy director, Farouk Habib, told Blinken he was grateful for US support after the quake, while Blinken offered his condolences and praised the “heroic efforts” of the rescuers, the group tweeted.
Blinken also referenced their meeting on Twitter, adding, “Thank you for your heroic efforts to save Syrians after the earthquakes.
“The United States is proud to support you and other organizations who are providing vital assistance in response to this tragedy.”
“We still have hope”
In the devastated city of Antakya, in the south-east of the country, three bodies were found in a building with a woman believed to be still inside, an official briefed on the effort told AFP. recovery on condition of anonymity.
The smell of decomposing bodies and a cloud of dust hung in the air at the recovery site just off Republic Avenue in the northwest of the city.
An excavator excavated the wreckage in front of the four-storey building, whose facade had been ripped off by the earthquake.
Husseyin Yavuz told AFP in Antakya that he had waited days to find his cousin’s body under the rubble and insisted that search operations continue.
“We have been here since the day of the earthquake. With God’s help, we still have hope,” he said.
Sitting next to Yavuz, Adile Dilmet was on the verge of tears as she described waiting outside in the cold for more than a week as authorities barred people from entering their homes.
But she told AFP that people had also been ordered to empty their homes before the buildings were demolished, and called for the bodies to be recovered first.
“We are suffering here… What are we going to do?”
Difficult relationships
The schedule for Blinken’s visit — his first to Turkey since taking office in 2021 — included meetings with officials coordinating the delivery of U.S. aid and seeing the ongoing humanitarian effort in Hatay.
Blinken will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital Ankara on Monday, where two issues are likely to be on the agenda.
Turkey wants to buy F-16 fighter jets, but the sale is blocked in the US Congress over concerns about Turkey’s human rights record and threats against neighboring Greece.
Blinken will also likely discuss Turkey’s refusal to ratify Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership applications.
strawberries-dd/pvh
AFP 2023
|
Sources
2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230219-turkey-winds-down-quake-rescue-as-blinken-pledges-fresh-us-aid
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why Tinder Swindler’s Ex-Girlfriend Stood By Her ‘Ex’ – BBC News
- Consultation on changes to the List of Local Planning Application Requirements (LLPAR) | Editorial
- Redbirds roll to 7-0 Chicago State Sweep
- Transfer portal additions to Defense
- 3 Useful iMessage Features You Didn’t Know Existed
- Watch the woman escape from her alleged captor
- Actionable goals to reduce the severity of COVID-19
- Save $89 On Amazon This President’s Day
- Immune correlations identified in COVID-19
- Episode 6 of ‘The Last of Us’ features a heartbreaking musical encore
- Brighten up your design lights with these unique lamps | Entertainment & Living
- Bob Stoops wins XFL coaching return, praise from ‘The Rock’