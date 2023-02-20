Politics
Sino-Iranian relations are heating up. Here’s what the rest of the world should know.
China’s high-altitude balloons that violated US airspace have drawn new attention to Beijing’s increased brazenness overseas. Much of the world is watching closely what might come out of China next. But fewer people took note last week of what, or rather who, flew in China.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing last week. At the end of the three-day trip, Xi accepted Raisis’ invitation for an upcoming visit to Iran. It comes after Xi visited Saudi Arabia and met with Gulf leaders in December. Below, Atlantic Council experts explain how China is reaching out to the Middle East and what Iran, in particular, wants from Beijing.
1. What was China’s purpose in hosting such a high profile visit by the Iranian President?
I suspect part of that reception is repairing relations after Xi’s visit to Riyadh in December. During his last visit to Saudi Arabia in 2016, he stopped off in Iran on his way back. This time, not only was there no visit to Iran, but the joint communiqué from the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit included language that indicated Beijing’s support for the UAE’s position in its long-standing dispute with Iran over the Greater and Lesser Tunbs and Abu Mousa (islands near the Strait of Hormuz). This prompted many angry comments from Iranians who questioned China’s commitment to the country and the government’s ability to manage its most important bilateral relationship. Raisi’s visit is probably a way to rebalance the Chinese presence in the Gulf a little.
Jonathan Fulton is a Nonresident Senior Fellow in the Middle East Programs and the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council and Adjunct Professor of Political Science at Zayed University Abu Dhabi.
2. This month marks forty-four years of the Islamic revolution in Iran, and anti-government protests continue in the country. What message does the visit of Iranian presidents to China send to Iranians?
Raisis China’s visit was his first international visit since protests escalated while he was at the UN General Assembly in September, except for an overnight trip to Astana, Kazakhstan , in October. The message the regime intends to send to the Iranians from this visit is likely that the Islamic Republic remains under firm enough control for the president to go on the trip and that it retains powerful international friends in better odor than Vladimir Putin Russia.
In the context of the protests, the visit may also be intended to send the message that the regime is seeking to reduce economic pressure on ordinary Iranians by pursuing the potential economic benefits of the 2021 strategic partnership agreement. However, this will be mitigated by the fact that economic engagement with China has so far failed and never been popular, and the regime will be seen as playing catch-up in relations with China after Xi’s recent visit in Saudi Arabia.
Finally, Iranians are unlikely to forget that the regime has expressed admiration for the Chinese model of social control, especially the internet, which it would emulate if it could.
Paul Foley is an advisor to the Atlantic Councils Iran Strategy Project and former Australian Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran..
Raisi’s trip to Beijing is probably meant to show Iranians that their country is not as isolated as it seems. Despite protests and a sanctions-devastated economy, the Islamic Republic still has a great power partner it can count on. For China, however, this message may not be particularly helpful on a longer arc. It is clear that Iranians do not support their government, and there is already deep popular resentment towards China. The perception of Beijing supporting a government no one likes will only add to negative impressions of the People’s Republic of China.
Jonathan Fulton
3. Is China’s overt friendship with Iran a factor in its relations with other Middle Eastern countries, such as Saudi Arabia?
In the ideal world that Chinese policymakers envision, their country is uniquely positioned to accomplish the impossible: increase its influence and presence in the Middle East without getting drawn into its endless conflicts. Needless to say, our world is far from ideal. As China’s engagement in the Middle East has grown across the board over the past decade, it has proven more difficult to maintain a aloof and neutral stance.
On the one hand, China’s vested interests have grown along with the need to protect them. On the other hand, Beijing is also observing how the United States has pressured its allies and regional partners to restrict cooperation with its main “strategic rival”. This aligns with Xi’s growing ambition to challenge US hegemony and promote the superiority of the “China model”, which includes a “new security architecture for the Middle East”, as detailed in my recent briefing note. for the Atlantic Council.
Moreover, opponents of Iran see every dollar China spends on Iranian oil as another dollar for the self-proclaimed revolutionary regime to spread terror and extremism. Iran, for its part, was enraged by Xi’s December visit to Riyadh and the enticing memorandums of understanding that followed and joint statements with its Gulf rivals that named and shamed him. Accordingly, Beijing has taken a series of steps since December to ease Tehran’s concerns, the most recent being Raisi’s unusually cordial visit.
Finally, if China threw Iran under the bus in the first joint statement, it was now Israel’s turn. The Sino-Iranian statement not only whitewashed the ayatollahs’ regime’s terrorist activities and nuclear blackmail, but also specifically singled out Israel. Clearly, China is telling everyone exactly what they want to hear. In his eyes, this is the ideal manifestation of his “balanced” and “friendly” diplomacy. In practice, this makes them an unreliable partner, because when everyone is your friend, no one is.
Tuvia Gering is a non-resident member of the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub, based in Jerusalem.
4. Is a triple axis of the rise of China, Iran and Russia, in which all three work in close coordination against the West?
The Iranian regime would certainly favor the emergence of such a “triple axis” to reduce its international isolation, undermine the international will to act against Iran over its behavior through bilateral and multilateral sanctions regimes, and as a solution to withdrawal in the handling of the nuclear dossier. The regime would also endorse what its leaders would see as Iran’s rightful place at the table of civilizations in such an axis.
While Iran and Russia are working closely on Ukraine and to some extent on Syria, their interests may not align on the nuclear file. Moreover, it is not clear that China wants such close identification on contentious issues. Therefore, beyond a shared desire to undermine the international order shaped by Western norms, any emerging triple axes may well prove problematic.
Paul Foley
