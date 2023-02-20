Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | The P3DN program and the oversight role of inspection to encourage the acceleration of its implementation within the Cabinet Secretariat

By: Eva Anas Tasia Turnip, SE *)

The government’s efforts in the context of national economic recovery are reflected in the Program to increase the use of national products (P3DN) which should encourage people to use national products more than imported products. The implementation of the P3DN program is expected to awaken the spirit of Indonesian nationalism in loving and using national products, empowering national industries, strengthening national industrial structures and optimizing national products in the purchase of government goods/services, thus guaranteeing the independence and stability of the national economy.

To support the implementation of the P3DN, the government has issued Government Regulation (PP) Number 29 of 2018 on Industrial Empowerment which regulates policies at the National Component Level (TKDN). In addition, Law (UU) number 3 of 2014 regarding industry also states that there is an obligation to use domestic products in every purchase of goods/services, specifically stated in article 85, which reads as follows: For the empowerment of national industries, the government is increasing the use of domestic products. The obligation to use national products applies to public bodies, ministries, other public bodies, BUMN and BUMD.

Through P3DN, the government hopes that the projects to be implemented in the acquisition of goods/services will use more materials and services inside the country. RI President Joko Widodo (Joko Widodo) in a limited meeting on the evaluation of the implementation of the TKDN said: “I request that the TKDN be placed as a strategic policy that must be implemented consistently implemented.” For this reason, the government continues to support the P3DN program in the procurement of goods and services needed by ministries/agencies.

With TKDN, domestic products that have a total TKDN value and a Business Benefit Weighted (BMP) value of at least 40% must be used in government procurement of goods and services. Domestic producers or those responsible for purchasing goods and services are encouraged to comply with the provisions of the TKDN. Violation of these provisions, in accordance with Law No. 3 of 2014, may be subject to administrative sanctions in the form of written warnings, administrative fines and/or removal from the position of purchaser of goods/services .

TKDN calculation techniques

The Regulation of the Minister (Permen) of Industry Number 16 of 2011 on Provisions and Procedures for Calculation of Domestic Component Level states that Compulsory Goods are domestically produced goods which must be used to meet the requirements and have total TKDN and BMP achievement greater than or equal to 40%, and TKDN achievement for goods greater than or equal to 25%.

The calculation technique for TKDN valuation is divided into product/service based calculations and can be added to the BMP value. For the valuation of goods/services, three components should be considered, namely the domestic component of goods, the domestic component of services, and the domestic component of a combination of goods and services.

According to Regulation Number 16 of 2011 of the Minister of Industry, what is meant by domestic components in the goods is the use of raw materials, design and engineering which contains elements of manufacturing, manufacturing, of assembly and final completion of the original works and carried out in the country. For the use of the Services until the final delivery using the labor, including experts, working tools, including software and support facilities originating and implemented in the country, that is called the national component of the service. Then the definition of domestic components in the combination of goods and services is the use of raw materials, design and engineering which contains elements of manufacturing, fabrication, assembly and final completion of the work and the use of services using labor, including experts, labor tools, including software and support facilities until final delivery sourced from and made in the country.

While BMP is the appreciation value of companies investing in Indonesia to empower micro and small enterprises and small cooperatives through partnerships; preserve health, safety at work and the environment; empower the environmentcommunautary development); as well as providing after-sales service facilities. The added value of the BMP has a great influence on the results of the TKDN evaluation.

TKDN calculation formulas:

The TKDN of goods is calculated on the basis of the comparison between the price of the finished goods minus the price of the foreign components and the price of the finished goods. The price of finished goods corresponds to the production costs incurred to produce goods. Production costs include material costs (material) direct labor costs and factory overhead (manufacturing overhead). While the cost elements that are not taken into account are the profits, the indirect costs of the company (business overhead) and exit tax.

P3DN National Team

One of the measures taken by the government to increase the use of national products is to form a national P3DN team. The formation of the national P3DN team is based on the presidential decree number 24 of 2018 concerning the creation of the national P3DN team which has the important task of monitoring the use of national production from the planning phase in the purchase of goods/services performed by State Agencies, Ministries, Non-Departmental Government Agencies, Other Government Agencies, Regional Work Units, BUMN, BUMD and Private Business Entities pursuant to Section 57 of Government Regulation Number 29 of 2018 regarding the industrial empowerment.

In addition, the national P3DN team is also responsible for coordinating and evaluating the implementation of the tasks of the domestic product improvement team in public institutions, ministries, non-ministerial government agencies, other government agencies, regional work units, BUMN, BUMD and private business entities.

In the context of dissemination, the P3DN national team also has the task of carrying out actions to promote and raise awareness of the use of national production, to encourage education from an early age in love, pride and fondness for the use of national production, and to provide access to information on national production.

Then, the national P3DN team is required to oversee the implementation of TKDN value consistency in goods/services products based on the certificates held by the relevant goods and services producer. The tasks of the National P3DN team also include coordinating the resolution of issues related to the calculation of the TKDN value and the implementation of the consistency of the TKDN value in accordance with the certificates or documents held by the producers of goods/services. In performing its duties, the National P3DN Team is required to report on the implementation of its duties to the President at least once every six months or whenever required.

In accordance with the organizational structure set forth in this regulation, representatives of the Cabinet Secretariat (Setkab) play a role as members of the TKDN working group who have several important tasks, including: (1) overseeing TKDN securities, certificates TKDN and their validity and synchronization with the Home Affairs Goods/Services Inventory List issued by the Ministry which organizes government affairs in the industrial sector; (2) conduct a review of the TKDN value in the implementation of the procurement of goods/services in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations, in the event of a complaint about the inconsistency of the TKDN value according to the certificate with the TKDN value in the implementation of the purchase of goods/services; (3) submit data on alleged violations of TKDN values ​​that are better than TKDN task force oversight and/or settlement proposals to the ministry that organizes government affairs in the industry sector; and (4) submit a report on task implementation to the P3DN National Team Leader through the P3DN National Team Daily Chair.

Cabinet Secretary Challenge

As part of his task as a member of the TKDN task force, Setkab must prioritize the P3DN as part of the follow-up to the Instruction of the President of the Republic of Indonesia number 2 of 2022 regarding the acceleration of the increase in the use of household products and micro, small enterprises and cooperative products in the context of the success of the national movement to be proud of the fact in Indonesia on the implementation of public procurement of goods/services.

To support the success of accelerating budget absorption and procurement of goods/services (PBJ) as well as the use of domestic products (PDN), there is a need to cooperate and collaborate with the Secretariat of the Inspection cabinet with working units. The Cabinet Secretariat Inspectorate should expedite the process of implementing the budget and the GNP with the continued assistance and consultation of the Cabinet Secretariat Inspectorate.

In order to support the accelerated program to increase the use of PDM and empower micro, small enterprises and cooperatives in the procurement of government goods/services, the Cabinet Secretariat Inspectorate should formulate policies and/or internal regulations within the Cabinet Secretariat. Then, constitution of a P3DN team in a work unit under the coordination of the Delegate for Administration.

In order to strengthen the monitoring and internal control role related to the TKDN within the Sektkab, the Inspectorate must identify the risks fraud procurement of P3DN-related goods/services and include P3DN compliance monitoring activities in the annual monitoring plan.

In accordance with the recommendation on the supervision of the P3DN Acceleration Program and expenditure on national products made by the Head of the Finance and Development Supervision Agency (BPKP) in Setkab, the points of the activity plan will make it possible to optimize the supervision of the P3DN within the perimeter of the agency .

*) First Auditor, Cabinet Secretary