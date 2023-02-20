Ross Taylor: Prabowo Subiantos infamous presence at Richard Marles, interesting Penny Wong reunion

Last week, two senior Indonesian ministers quietly visited Canberra.

They were Retno Marsudi, Indonesian Foreign Minister, accompanied by the country’s Defense Minister and 2024 presidential candidate, Prabowo Subianto.

Their meeting with their Australian counterparts, Richard Marles and Penny Wong was successful, with a shared commitment to further improving the Australia-Indonesia strategic alliance in defense and intelligence sharing, but it was Prabowo’s presence Subianto which should have interested Australians.

Prabowo (as he is known) is a former Lieutenant General in the Indonesian Army (TNI) who, after training in the United States as a military officer, was involved in the East Timor conflicts in the early 1980s when he was accused of overseeing the massacre of 300 people.

Australia and the United States barred Prabowo from gaining entry into their respective countries until the last presidential election which he lost to the popular Joko Widodo, who then appointed him defense minister. nations, allowing Prabowo to forge close ties with many countries, including China.

Importantly for Australia, Prabowo has indicated he will run for president again next year when Indonesia, the world’s third-largest democracy, holds its next national election. Jokowi (as President Widodo is known locally) will complete his maximum two terms and Prabowo is well positioned to be a major threat to other candidates, including sympathetic Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo.

So what would it mean for Australia and even WA if Prabowo became Indonesia’s next president? Walkley Award journalist Duncan Graham, who lives in East Java, said it could lead to a bumpy ride in what is a critical relationship with the country of 275 million that is fast becoming the fourth largest economy in the world by 2050.

Prabowo is Indonesia’s Donald Trump, Graham says, except he’s far better educated and even more unstable, which makes him dangerous. Mr Graham makes a valid point because after losing the 2019 presidential election, Prabowos’ denial of that loss led to rioting among supporters, leaving 700 injured and eight people killed. His subsequent invitation by the then-new president to become Indonesia’s defense minister left many Western and Indonesian commentators collectively scratching their heads.

Prabowo has performed well as Minister of Defense and he can be charismatic and charming, speaks excellent English and unlike his boss, Jokowi knows how Westerners work and think, making a positive first impression especially on leaders and Western ministers. But caution is called for.

Recently, its president upgraded Prabowos’ role to include intelligence services, giving him access to intelligence and data from around the world, further enhancing his position and exposure as a worldly and tough leader; what many older Indonesians yearn for after the death of President Suharto in 1998.

Prabowo also has many signs of an authoritarian leader, attacking religious minorities and advocating for a recentralisation of power in Jakarta. With a number of influential people believing that decentralization has actually gone too far, resulting in a fragmented government in Indonesia, the environment would be ripe for it to take much greater control and even end many regional elections and municipal.

Initially, Prabowo would seek to embrace countries like Australia, looking to leverage trade deals, defense pacts and partnerships to build on the current digital economy and the transition of electric vehicles from the 900s. 000 cars already built in Indonesia, but the bilateral relationship will have to be handled much more carefully; a challenge for WA as we no longer have an in-country commissioner based in Jakarta.

Politics is complicated in Indonesia so there is no guarantee at this stage who will succeed Jokowi but if Prabowo wins, as Duncan Graham joked: Our shell policies for dealing with Jakarta over the past two decades will be sent for recycling. In Canberra, it will be the year of the headless chook.

Ross B. Taylor AM is a former Western Australian government commission in Indonesia