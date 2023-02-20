Former Chancellor George Osborne hits out at Boris Johnson

Former Chancellor George Osborne renewed his attacks on Boris Johnson last night, accusing him of trying to bring down Rishi Sunak so he could be prime minister again.

Mr Osborne was kicked out of No 11 when the Brexit campaign, led by Mr Johnson, triumphed in 2016.

Speaking on Channel 4’s Andrew Neil Show, he said: Boris Johnson is interested in becoming prime minister again. He wants to bring down Rishi Sunak and he will use any instrument to do that, and if the Northern Ireland negotiations are that instrument he will pick it up and hit Mr Sunak in the head with it.

But several MPs have backed Mr Johnson, including former leveling secretary Simon Clarke. Ultimately, protocol legislation remains a clean fix to ensure that all parts of our country are treated equally.

And MP Sir Robert Goodwill said: I think the bill is a bit like the nuclear button. It’s something that if we had to press it, we would.

So I think probably right now let’s not press that nuclear button. But he is always there if needed.

Last night he said Mr Sunak should be applauded for trying to unravel this mess he inherited, following Mr Johnson’s Brexit crackdown over the weekend.

The comments are symbolic of a wider rift within the Conservative Party between supporters of Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak.

The former are still reeling from what they see as the latter’s betrayal after helping bring down Mr Johnson’s government last summer.

Mr Johnson’s allies also believe Mr Sunak, stung by recent eye-catching interventions, is encouraging the investigation into suspected parties in Downing Street during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Harriet Harman, the former deputy Labor leader who is leading the MPs’ inquiry into Mr Johnson’s conduct by the Privileges Committee, was compared in the Mail on Sunday yesterday to Miss Marple by Mr Johnson’s supporters , who think she’s trying to kill her career. .