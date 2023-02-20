Politics
Former Chancellor George Osborne hits out at Boris Johnson
Former Chancellor George Osborne hits out at Boris Johnson over his warnings over Northern Ireland Brexit deal
- The former Chancellor has accused Boris Johnson of trying to ‘take down Rishi Sunak’
- Mr Osborne claimed Johnson was ‘interested in becoming prime minister’
Former Chancellor George Osborne renewed his attacks on Boris Johnson last night, accusing him of trying to bring down Rishi Sunak so he could be prime minister again.
Mr Osborne was kicked out of No 11 when the Brexit campaign, led by Mr Johnson, triumphed in 2016. Last night he said Mr Sunak should be applauded for trying to solve this mess he has legacy, following Mr Johnson’s Brexit intervention over the weekend.
Speaking on Channel 4’s Andrew Neil Show, he said: Boris Johnson is interested in becoming prime minister again. He wants to bring down Rishi Sunak and he will use any instrument to do that, and if the Northern Ireland negotiations are that instrument he will pick it up and hit Mr Sunak in the head with it.
But several MPs have backed Mr Johnson, including former leveling secretary Simon Clarke. Ultimately, protocol legislation remains a clean fix to ensure that all parts of our country are treated equally.
And MP Sir Robert Goodwill said: I think the bill is a bit like the nuclear button. It’s something that if we had to press it, we would.
So I think probably right now let’s not press that nuclear button. But he is always there if needed.
Last night he said Mr Sunak should be applauded for trying to unravel this mess he inherited, following Mr Johnson’s Brexit crackdown over the weekend.
The comments are symbolic of a wider rift within the Conservative Party between supporters of Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak.
The former are still reeling from what they see as the latter’s betrayal after helping bring down Mr Johnson’s government last summer.
Mr Johnson’s allies also believe Mr Sunak, stung by recent eye-catching interventions, is encouraging the investigation into suspected parties in Downing Street during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Harriet Harman, the former deputy Labor leader who is leading the MPs’ inquiry into Mr Johnson’s conduct by the Privileges Committee, was compared in the Mail on Sunday yesterday to Miss Marple by Mr Johnson’s supporters , who think she’s trying to kill her career. .
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11769957/Former-chancellor-George-Osborne-takes-swipe-Boris-Johnson.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why Tinder Swindler’s Ex-Girlfriend Stood By Her ‘Ex’ – BBC News
- Consultation on changes to the List of Local Planning Application Requirements (LLPAR) | Editorial
- Redbirds roll to 7-0 Chicago State Sweep
- Transfer portal additions to Defense
- 3 Useful iMessage Features You Didn’t Know Existed
- Watch the woman escape from her alleged captor
- Actionable goals to reduce the severity of COVID-19
- Save $89 On Amazon This President’s Day
- Immune correlations identified in COVID-19
- Episode 6 of ‘The Last of Us’ features a heartbreaking musical encore
- Brighten up your design lights with these unique lamps | Entertainment & Living
- Bob Stoops wins XFL coaching return, praise from ‘The Rock’