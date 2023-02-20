POPULAR artificial intelligence app ChatGPT has listed Boris Johnson and Elon Musk as ‘controversial figures’ worthy of ‘special treatment’.

The bot’s methodology has been revealed, showing how it categorizes “controversial” topics and people raising concerns of leftist bias.

The app has taken the online world by storm.

It’s a technology you can ask questions of – prompting it to produce precise chunks of text in response.

However, experts have warned that it is entirely possible that ChatGPT could give you false or misleading information.

Former US Republican Isaac Latterell took to Twitter and showed how the technology ranks notable public figures.

He asked the bot to create a chart showing whether celebrities were controversial or not – and he posted screenshots of the results, raising fears of left-wing bias.

Latterell said: “ChatGPT lists Trump, Elon Musk as controversial and worthy of special treatment…Biden and Bezos as not.

“A lot of that is just due to the coverage given in the media to these people that the training set is formed on.

“So in many cases the views may simply reflect the views of mainstream media, not necessarily ChatGPT programming.

“This is not true for individual words or topics.

“He’ll give you his working definition for controversial topics and words and he’ll tell you that it’s not allowed to change them.”

ChatGPT has called former Prime Minister Boris Johnson ‘controversial’ and worthy of ‘special treatment’.

Another global figure who came under fire was Tesla billionaire Elon Musk.

ChatGPT is still in its infancy with plenty of room for improvement.

AI Analyst andExpert Lisa Palmerspoke exclusively to The Sun about ChatGPT’s concerns and how she thinks we really need to embrace the technology.

She said: “I just want to encourage people to try it.

“The greatest thing about ChatGPT is that it has democratized access to AI.

“People everywhere can now connect and try, see for themselves and experience for themselves what is possible with AI.

“So that’s why I’m so excited about this tool and I don’t want us to ban it or restrict it because access to it is democratizing.

“Everyone is starting to become more aware and whether they’re excited or anxious or just downright worried, awareness to me is the biggest thing ChatGPT is doing for the world right now.”

The AI ​​bot is currently free to use during its initial research preview.

