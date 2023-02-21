As Blinken visits, earthquake eases US-Turkish tensions





ANKARA When Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken first planned a trip to Turkey, it was shaping up to be a difficult, if not controversial, diplomatic visit. Washington and Ankara are at odds on several important issues, including Turkey’s ties to Russia, its refusal to allow Sweden and Finland to join NATO, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s authoritarian drift. Turkey has been so infuriating in many ways in recent years that Mr Blinken, in his confirmation hearing, called Ankara a so-called ally and had not been there in two years. But less than two weeks before Mr Blinken’s expected arrival, a devastating earthquake in Turkey claimed more than 40,000 lives. The disaster has temporarily relegated other concerns to the background, offering the Biden administration a chance to strengthen an old alliance and gain some trust as it tries to resolve its differences. The United States mobilized a major relief effort, sending in elite search and rescue teams, heavy equipment, $85 million in humanitarian aid, and at least another $80 million in private donations. When Mr Blinken landed at Incirlik Air Base near the Turkish city of Adana on Sunday, he toured nearby earthquake damage by helicopter and US military relief efforts at the base before announcing additional US aid of $100 million.

At a press conference in Ankara on Monday alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Mr. Blinken spoke like an unconditionally loving friend. The United States is there to support you when needed, and we will be with you as long as it takes to recover and rebuild, he said. Hours later, a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck near the already devastated city of Antakya in southern Turkey, causing other buildings to collapse.

Mr. Blinkens’ message was reciprocal. Asked whether US aid would help solve other problems, Cavusoglu said that of course the solidarity that has been shown during difficult times will have a positive effect on relations. This is good news for the Biden administration. While US officials find Mr. Erdogan regularly frustrating, they cannot afford to turn their backs on a country whose geographic location and NATO membership give it enormous strategic importance. Washington also appreciates Turkey’s influence in the Muslim world.

And, more recently, Mr. Erdogan has offered himself as a potential peace mediator between Russia and Ukraine, and brokered a vital deal between them to allow the shipment of desperately needed Ukrainian food products to the outside world. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake on February 6, with its epicenter in Gaziantep, Turkey, has become one of the deadliest natural disasters of the century. Another skeleton State Department Reading of Mr. Blinkens’ Monday meeting with the Turkish leader offered little clue as to whether, despite the goodwill the United States is gaining at a time of national tragedy, the men have made real progress toward resolving of the many underlying disputes between their countries. Most pressing is the issue of NATO enlargement to include Finland and Sweden, two countries that abandoned their longstanding policy of non-alignment in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The expansion plan was unveiled with great fanfare nine months ago and celebrated by President Biden as a major setback for Russian President Vladimir V. Putin. But adding new nations to NATO requires the unanimous approval of its 30 member states, and so far Mr Erdogan has refused. He surprised Western leaders with bitter complaints that Sweden and Finland were too accommodating to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, a Kurdish nationalist group that has long staged attacks in Turkey and that Ankara and Washington consider as a terrorist organization.

The Turkish leader is still holding firm after months of negotiations, despite promises from the Swedes and Finns to harden the line of PKK militants and supporters operating within their borders. Turkey demanded that they be extradited to face prosecution. (Turkey now says its issues with Finland are largely over, but Sweden still has a long way to go.) Some US officials believe Mr Erdogan could run before national elections scheduled for May. After 20 years in power, he has lost popularity and is seeking a new presidential term. But no one knows exactly what’s on Mr. Erdogan’s mind.

In Congress, lawmakers began signaling to Mr. Erdogan that he could pay a high price for his obstruction: 27 senators from both parties signed a letter in early February, vowing to stop the Biden administration from selling F-16 fighter jets to Turkey unless Mr. Erdogan approves Swedish and Finnish membership. On Monday, Mr. Blinken noted that the Biden administration supported the sale of fighter jets, saying it was important for the United States that its NATO allies have modern and integrated equipment. Although he said the Biden administration did not tie the proposed sale to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, he added that he had discussed the matter with Congress and agreed. is said to be confident that the new applicants will eventually be admitted. But standing next to him, Mr Cavusoglu only hinted that Turkey was ready to back down and complained that pro-PKK activities continue in Stockholm. Cavusoglu also suggested that the Biden administration could force Congress to guarantee the sale of the F-16 if it so chooses. If the US administration has a strong stance and if we work together, we believe we can overcome this resistance, he said. Mr Cavusoglu acknowledged, in response to a question, that US officials had been concerned that trade between Russia and his country, which has not signed on to Western sanctions against Moscow, had exploded since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, helping to fill the Russians. war chests. But he sought to downplay the problem, saying figures showing increased trade between Turkey and Russia largely reflected rising energy prices. He said claims that Turkey had been a conduit for military-capable technology denied Russia through sanctions were not correct and that Turkey would take action against any demonstrated violations.

Mr. Blinken did not comment on the other sticking points. One is Mr. Erdogan’s authoritarian policies, which have led to a severe crackdown on civil society, the media and the political opposition in Turkey, and led to Turkey being excluded from a democracy summit that Mr. Biden hosted at the White House last year.

Mr. Blinken also did not mention concerns in Washington that the Turkish leader could use the earthquake as a pretext to suspend his country’s spring elections for reasons of self-interest. The Secretary seemed more determined on this trip to shine a light on the Americas’ post-earthquake response. After touring the earthquake damage with Mr Cavusoglu in a Turkish military helicopter, Mr Blinken joined a line of NATO soldiers loading boxes of electric and gas heaters onto a flatbed truck for distribution. He then personally thanked the two 80-person US search and rescue teams that deployed to Turkey immediately after the quake. Mr. Blinken also seemed to offer his goodwill in another way: by pronouncing the name of his host country in accordance with his government’s preference. Turks want the world to stop using a name that, in English, is unsightly, difficult to steal, and sometimes an insult. For more than a year, the government has demanded that the country be known internationally as Trkiye, with three syllables, as it is in Turkish, and it now uses that name at the United Nations. The US State Department officially started using it last month. In his remarks, Mr. Blinken was careful to adopt the new pronunciation.

