PM Modi welcomes US Senate delegation to Delhi led by Charles Schumer





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hosted a bipartisan delegation of prominent US senators led by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer. The delegation held a meeting with the Prime Minister under the leadership of Charles Schumer. Senators Ron Wyden, Jack Reed, Maria Cantwell, Amy Klobuchar, Mark Warner, Gary Peters, Catherine Cortez Masto and Peter Welch were among those who traveled with the group, according to a GDP statement. “The Prime Minister welcomed the Congressional delegation to India and appreciated the constant and bipartisan support of the US Congress to deepen the bilateral relationship between India and the United States. The Prime Minister referred to his recent phone call with President Joseph Biden and to the shared vision of the two leaders to further elevate the comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the United States to address contemporary global challenges,” the statement continued. Wonderful to interact with the US Congressional delegation led by the Senate Majority Leader @SenSchumer. Appreciate the strong bipartisan support of the US Congress to deepen India-US ties rooted in shared democratic values ​​and strong people-to-people ties. pic.twitter.com/Xy3vL6JeyF Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2023 The delegation held discussions mainly on the US-India partnership in the field of clean energy, life-saving technologies and collaborative development and production. Establishing a reliable supply was another important objective. The Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), which aims to increase cooperation on critical technologies, was recently introduced by Washington and New Delhi. Ajit Doval, the national security adviser, visited the United States at the time of finalization. “The Prime Minister and the U.S. delegation recognized the shared democratic values, strong bilateral cooperation, strong people-to-people ties, and vibrant Indian community in the United States as strong pillars anchoring the bilateral strategic partnership,” the GDP statement said. There will likely be more high-level political exchanges between the two nations. During the Quad Leaders Conference and the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Modi and President Biden are expected to meet several times this year. Alongside routine exchanges at the official level, contacts with foreign ministers will also continue. US Commerce Secretary to visit India in March U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is due to visit India in March to co-chair the U.S.-India CEO Forum and the planned U.S.-India Business Dialogue meeting with her Indian counterpart, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal. India and the United States have launched an initiative to enhance their strategic partnership to deepen and broaden the scope of bilateral cooperation in advanced technologies, including the defense sector. This partnership on critical and emerging technologies was built to compete with Chinese technological advances. Multi-billion dollar deal with Air India: US president calls deal ‘historic’ Air India, the flag carrier of India, owned by the TATA Group, has announced the biggest contract in aviation history. Air India has ordered 250 aircraft from Airbus and 220 aircraft from Boeing in a deal Biden described as “historic” in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The commercial agreement between Air India and Boeing is a chance to strengthen a closely linked connection between India and the United States, Washington said. Prime Minister Modi has called on Boeing and other American companies to invest and seize the opportunity in the booming aviation landscape in India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/rest-of-the-world-news/pm-modi-hosts-us-senate-delegation-in-delhi-led-by-charles-schumer-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos