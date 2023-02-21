Imran Khan secures LHC protection bond





Former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has been granted protection bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a case filed at Sangjani Police Station, reported on Monday ARY News.

A two-member LHC bench headed by Judge Ali Baqar Najafi heard Imran Khan’s bail plea in a case registered at Sangjani police station.

Khan’s lawyer informed the judge that the head of the PTI is present at the court premises and that the central leaders were also present. He added that the political party has made no announcement for Khans to appear before the LHC but a large number of people have still arrived here.

The attorney pleaded with the court to confirm Khan’s presence in his vehicle.

Judge Najafi said he commends Imran Khan for reaching the court premises, but it is necessary for a defendant to appear personally in court to secure bail. Judge Ali Baqar Najafi said it was not difficult to ask Imran Khan to reach the courtroom.

The Superintendent of Police Security (SP) informed the court that Imran Khan was present outside Judge Tariq Saleem Shaikh’s courtroom, but his lawyers would not allow him to enter.

The court subsequently ordered Imran Khan to appear personally at the hearing and adjourned the hearing for 30 minutes.

The head of the PTI then proceeded to the courtroom in a wheelchair to appear in court.

During the hearing, Imran Khan told the bench that his injured leg has not fully recovered. He said any shock to his fractured leg would prevent him from recovering for another three months.

He asked the court for two weeks because his x-ray will be done on February 28.

The LHC bench has approved Imran Khan’s protection bond until March 3.

Imran Khan also appeared in another hearing before Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh’s LHC court to seek protective bond in a case filed at the Secretariat police station.

Judge Sheikh had summoned Khan after finding a different signature on his bail plea.

However, Imran Khan withdrew his bail plea in the Lahore High Court (LHC) in this case.

Khan informed the judge that he was unaware of the bail request. He added that he asked Azhar Siddiq to let him appear in court after he learned of the request.

Imran Khan has apologized to the LHC judge for wasting the court’s precious time. Later, the PTI Chiefs’ attorney withdrew the bail plea. The LHC concluded the procedure after Imran Khan withdrew his request for bail.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PTI Deputy Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Imran Khan was present at the court premises and that the police took the worst security measures despite assurances from the Inspector General (IG).

He said there were thousands of people present in the court premises and Imran Khan could not come to the courtroom in the current situation.

Qureshi said they would ask the judge to accept Imran Khan’s attendance as he is present in the court premises and carries out court orders. He added that the court could appoint someone to confirm the presence of the head of the PTI in his car.

The PTI Vice President said they are awaiting the court’s decision.

Earlier, Imran Khan was given time until 5:00 p.m. to appear in the Lahore High Court in the ECP protest case.

Last week, Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh ordered Imran’s lawyer to present the former prime minister in court on Monday (today) at 2:00 p.m.

The former Prime Minister was due to appear in the Lahore High Court (LHC) to attend the bail plea hearing filed by him, but his lawyers told the High Court that The Mall Road was clogged and that he could not be brought to justice until the passage was clear.

Judge Cheikh in his remarks asked Azhar Siddique’s lawyer to ensure the presence of his client in court. “We give you until 5 p.m. to present Imran Khan in court.”

Siddique’s request to adjourn the hearing until tomorrow was denied by the LHC. Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh noted that Azhar Siddique could receive a contempt notice. Khan’s advice was given until 5 p.m. to present him in front of the LHC.

Security measures

Strict security measures have been taken at the High Court to avoid any untoward situation, with Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh having suspended hearings of all other cases.

The lawyer for PTI leaders Azhar Siddique and party leaders including Shibli Faraz and Shah Mahmood Qureshi reached the court.

Imran Khan’s private security team also visited the LHC.

Earlier in the day, an LHC administrative judge denied a motion seeking permission to enter the court premises from the vehicle of PTI President Imran Khan due to security threats.

