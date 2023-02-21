Trump defends Putin as Biden visits war-torn Ukraine – Rolling Stone





Donald Trump on Tuesday night touted his excellent relationship with Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin and defended his past assertion that he trusted the foreign leader rather than his own intelligence community.

“Putin would never have gone to Ukraine if I was president,” Trump told supporters at a rally in Florida. “In fact, I had a very good relationship” with Putin.

The former president addressed a crowd of fans for a Club 45 event at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport hotel on Presidents Day night.

“Remember when [the media] ask me a question: “Who do you trust?” …your intelligence people, Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Lisa Page (and Lisa)? Or Putin? And I said, you know, that might be the hardest question I’ve ever been asked as a politician. And then when I really didn’t give them a very good answer in terms of accuracy…oh, hell broke loose. But it’s okay, you know, it’s okay. And it turned out that I was right. I was right about that too.

In 2018, Trump was asked if he believed the intelligence community’s assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 election or Putin’s denial. Trump dithered and seemed to suggest he believed Putin. “I have great confidence in my intelligence services, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely loud and powerful in his denial today,” Trump said.

Trump’s praise of Putin comes as President Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Monday, as first reported by Rolling Stone. Biden arrived in Kyiv early in the morning to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky days before the anniversary of the Russian invasion. Tendency

“A year later, kyiv stands. And Ukraine is standing. Democracy holds,” Biden said.

Trump’s riff on Putin came as he was going through his standard rally gear. He claimed that under Biden’s watch, America had drifted in “Communist” and “Marxist” directions. He has risen up against the “bad” immigrants whom he still wants to expel from the country en masse. He hinted that Nikki Haley, who previously served in his administration and recently reneged on her promise not to run against him for 2024, is an astonishing “no percent” in GOP primary polls these days. And he, of course, continued to pursue his “enemy,” Florida Governor and likely 2024 GOP rival Ron DeSantis. “I got 1.2 million more [Floridian] votes than Ron – 1.2 million more votes! Trump said, unaware that turnout in the presidential election cycle almost always exceeds the midterms. “Ron did well in Florida, but I did well.”

