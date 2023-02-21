Pawan Khera indicted for insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, FIR filed against Congress leader in UP | India News

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and party spokesperson Pawan Khera was convicted for allegedly insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him Narendra Gautam Das Modi during a February 17 press briefing. According to reports, an FIR against Khera was filed by a BJP. MLC Mukesh Sharma in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Sharing more details, Sharma said, Pawan Khera (Congress leader) mocked the prime minister’s father by linking his name to Adanis’ father and insulted him. People are very upset. It is also a punishable offence. We filed a complaint against him at Hazratganj police station and the FIR was registered.

Khera is heavily criticized for insulting the Prime Minister on Twitter. The Congress leader became a laughingstock on Twitter for calling the Prime Minister Narendra ‘Gautam Das’ Modi during a press briefing on the Adani-Hindenburg line on February 17. He however took to Twitter and made it clear that he was really confused about the prime minister’s middle name.

Speaking to reporters, Khera had said that if Atal Bihari Vajpayee can form a JPC, what is wrong with Narendra ‘Gautam Das’ Modi? However, after making this statement, Khera asked those around him if he understood the prime minister’s middle name correctly.

“What problem has Narendra Gautam Das Modi?”, he said later asking, “Is it Gautam Das or Damodar Das?”. KheraHe then laughs and takes a jibe saying that even though the name is Damodar Das, his actions are similar to Gautam Das.

However, continuing his attack on the Narendra Modi government, Khera told ED on Monday that “the decency of Congress should not be seen as weakness” in view of the raids on Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing a Monday press conference with Jairam Ramesh, Congressional Media Department Chairman Pawan Khera said, “We also have governments in some states, some governments are going to be formed in states and the season is changing. … 2024 is also approaching.”

“I want to make a suggestion to officers of the Enforcement Directorate (DE), who have become tools in the hands of government, that the weather is changing rapidly.” Warning officials and the BJP, Khera said, “We have governments in the states…we can do something too, but our decency should be seen as an adornment, not a weakness.”

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party would not be intimidated by the tactics and the plenary would continue as scheduled.

Three days before the plenary session of the Congress in Raipur, the ED was carrying out raids on several places in Chhattisgarh on Monday in connection with the coal mining case. A source said all the locations belong to the various congressional leaders. “Premises belonging to state party treasurers Ram Gopal Aggarwal, state PRO RP Singh and labor committee chairman Sushil Sunny Aggarwal are being raided,” the source said.