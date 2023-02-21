Politics
Xi Jinping’s calculations and the price he could pay – Corriere.it
If it openly arms Moscow, Beijing would likely expose itself to a backlash that would end the benefits of globalization.
I’serious American alert: China is about to cross a fateful red line, that of supplying arms to Vladimir Putin. If so, Russian aggression against Ukraine could last much longer and multiply casualties. The world will be sucked into a confrontation between blocs with strange parallels: the USSR and China together supplied arms to North Korea and North Vietnam during the first Cold War. Jwe would return to a logic of total East-West confrontation, with the Iranian regime and the North Korean dictatorship already busy supplying the Russian army.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s announcement an attempt at deterrence through transparency. A year ago, the Americans tried it: they revealed to the world that Moscow was going to invade Ukraine. The White House hopes, by revealing Putin’s secret plans, to arrest him. Now he’s trying again with Xi Jinping: we know what you are about to do, you know you will pay a high price. The risk that the second attempt will fail as well as the first.
China’s supply of dual technologies to the Russian army has already been known for months: semiconductors and drones that bear the label of civilian products are actually used in war. Xi may think he can increase the level of aid to Putin without taking serious damage. The response from Chinese diplomats to Blinken was: America cannot afford to pressure us. The spy balloon incident, in the way it was handled by Beijing, was instructive: it could have been a trivial accident solved by fake excuses and saving face for everyone; magnified by a mixture of lies, resentment, nationalist pride.
Yesterday the tour of the head of Chinese diplomacy Wang Yi, after Rome Paris Brussels, ended with the most important stop: he saw Putin in Moscow. It also served to prepare for Xi’s future visit (the thirty-ninth bilateral summit between the two autocrats). Wang’s trip preceded two parallel speeches that Putin and Xi will deliver on Friday, the anniversary of the war. That of the Chinese leader was announced as a gesture of peace.
To delude Xi will be a peacemaker is to ignore what he has been saying since the war broke out: it’s all our fault. The Chinese leader adopts Putin’s version of Russia surrounded, besieged, made uncertain by an aggressive West. The will of the Ukrainian people is ignored in this narrative; this is consistent with the fact that the Chinese people have no power to choose how or by whom they are governed. At the same time, Chinese rhetoric denounces the logic of e-blocks it gives us a cold war mentality.
Beijing’s angry reaction to the downing of the spy balloon stems from resentment over the yet-to-be-achieved strategic parity with the United States: which has alliances and bases in various countries in the Far East and Southeast Asia, while China has none. some in Mexico or Canada. Xi was determined to overthrow an America-centric world order and replace it with an alternative order. This is where Ukraine comes in. Despite the disappointments Xi has drawn from this aggression, which did not go as Putin had promised, he nevertheless sees it as a push towards the West. China and Russia agree on this strategic ground, as revisionist superpowers, because they want to recast (overthrow) the world order. Their ability to influence other nations in Asia, Africa and Latin America makes Xi think that the war in Ukraine could take the form of a clash between the G-7 (a club of wealthy countries) against a G- 77 which unites the majority of humanity.
The fact that the war unfolded differently from Putin’s plans is a setback for Xi but also an opportunity. a learning opportunity. In view of an attack in Taiwan, although with the enormous differences between the two theaters, studying a real war is better than limiting oneself to virtual wargames. Supplying Chinese weapons to the Russians allows them to test their war technologies in direct confrontation with NATO arsenals.
According to a joke circulating in the Pentagon, on the eve of the invasion, Xi Jinping believed that Putin had the second most powerful army in the world; the day after the invasion, he understood that the Russian army is the second strongest in Ukraine; a year later he knows that the third in Ukraine behind the Wagner division. But that’s no reason to deny help to a friend in need. Letting go of Putin would be a blow to Xi’s credibility.
What price will he pay if he has to openly provide his weapons? One of China’s weaknesses, in theory, is its deep integration with Western markets. With his actions (starting with Covid) Xi has generated distrust of the West, China’s image has deteriorated considerably in recent years. But the concrete prices do not pay, or not yet. The year 2022 ended with a new historical record for Chinese trade surplus with the United States. And since Xi lifted quarantines and restrictions on entry into China, the pilgrimage of top Western leaders to the court of the Heavenly Emperor has begun again. The Sino-dependence of many of our businesses and of us Western consumers remains a substantial reality., the proclamations on divorce and the end of the first globalization describe scenarios projected into the future. Blinken’s revelations about arms supplies may add an element of trepidation to an already bleak geopolitical picture, but At the moment, Xi does not feel a concrete threat of economic isolation. You may be miscalculating, how Putin is mistaken in underestimating the West’s ability to react. Until now, China has maintained a balance between two logics and two worlds, continuing to benefit from all the advantages of a globalization in which America co-opted it thirty years ago. Maybe he thinks he can keep doing it even if he crosses the red line of weapons. a dangerous gamethis, in which each probes the determination of the adversary.
