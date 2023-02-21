LHC approves Imran Khan’s bail plea after in-person appearance





Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) arrives at the Lahore High Court to appear in court on bail for protection in two cases in Lahore February 20, 2023. second petition.Khan was convicted in a terrorism case in October last year.

Marking an end to the hours-long chaos created inside its premises, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday approved the bail plea of ​​Pakistan President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, until March 3 in a case relating to demonstrations in Islamabad. .

Meanwhile, the High Court has ruled on the PTI leader’s second petition in the protests case before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after he withdrew his plea.

The ousted prime minister, who was removed from office by a no-confidence decision in April, was charged with terrorism in October last year after the announcement of Toshakhana’s verdict by the ECP, sparking protests across the country.

On February 16, a two-member LHC bench rejected Khan’s plea for protective bond in a terrorism case filed against him for alleged vandalism during protests in Islamabad over his disqualification by the ECP for failing to appear.

FIR said PTI militants threw stones at police, FC and administration officials, injuring several people. He said protesters tried to ram their cars into police with intent to kill, set fire to trees in and around Faizabad and attempted to harm government property. The terror case was filed on behalf of the state at Sangjani Police Station in Islamabad.

After Khan appeared in court, the two-member bench granted him a protective bond until March 3.

“According to the law, the applicant is required to apply to the court of first instance but in the interest of justice, we are inclined to grant him a provisional provisional bond in advance of a protective nature until 03.03.2023 to enable him to seize the court of first instance”, the written order issued after a certain time mentioned.

However, the court specified that this order would cease to have its legal effects after the said date.

How was the day?

The PTI president ‘finally’ appeared before the LHC today after several notices were served on him to appear at two separate hearings, with judges telling his lawyers that his presence was mandatory for pleas to release under bail.

Although he reached the LHC premises on time – 5pm – the willing Prime Minister was unable to appear in court until around 7.30pm as his convoy was surrounded by a massive number of party supporters.

Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) arrives at the High Court to appear in court for a protective bond in two cases in Lahore on February 20, 2023. – AFP A large number of supporters gathered outside the High Court in Lahore as PTI Chief Imran Khan arrives for a hearing on his bail request in Lahore on Monday, February 20, 2023. – PPI Former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives at Lahore High Court for a hearing on his request for bail on Monday February 20, 2023. – PPI Former Prime Minister Minister Imran Khan arrives at Lahore High Court to attend the hearing on February 23, 2023. – Online A view of the clash between police and PTI workers during the hearing of PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Lahore High Court on February 23, 2023. – Online

Khan’s convoy struggled to make its way to the courtroom due to a large number of lawyers and supporters gathered outside in support of their party leader. Amid the mismanagement, the cricketer-turned-politician sits inside his car as a massive number of people increase the security risk.

Due to the delay, the LHC had given the former prime minister the last few minutes to appear in court after the original 5 p.m. deadline expired, warning lawyers that the judges would leave if the former prime minister did not did not reach the courtroom in the given time.

The court ordered security officials to bring the PTI chairman into the courtroom immediately, after which Khan got out of his car under tight security and limped into the courtroom.

Today’s audience

After several adjournments, a two-member LHC bench – headed by Judge Ali Baqar Najafi – resumed hearing Khan’s bail plea.

Barrister Khawaja Tariq Rahim – Khan’s lawyer – informed the bench that the former prime minister was present at the court premises and pleaded with the court to mark the presence of the injured leader in his vehicle.

Thereupon, Judge Najafi ordered the lawyer to present his client in court as he reached the court premises.

Referring to the rush inside the court premises, the lawyer said Khan’s cast would get damaged if someone pushed it.

“The appearance of the suspect in court is mandatory for provisional bail,” the judge noted.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing until 7:30 p.m.

Earlier in the day, Khan’s lawyer, given the massive rush of PTI workers inside the court premises, pleaded with the court to mark the presence of the injured leader in his vehicle, but the court denied the request.

Khan appeared in court with his attorney after the adjournment and requested protective bond in the terrorism case.

Taking the dais at the start of the hearing, Khan said he was due for X-rays on February 28. He begged the court to grant him a two-week protective bond.

The PTI leader also told the two-member judge that he respects the court because his party’s name also refers to ‘Insaf’.

Khan withdraws another petition

Khan later appeared in court before Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh as the LHC noted the discrepancy in the documents last week during a bail plea hearing from Khan, who was unwilling to appear in court for security reasons.

During the proceedings, Judge Sheikh, in an effort to maintain court decorum, ordered half of the courtroom to be cleared. The judge made his announcement and returned to his room when the lawyers turned a deaf ear to his instructions.

On occasion, Azhar Siddique has offered selfies with Khan in exchange for being evacuated from the courtroom.

Later, the judge returned to the courtroom and resumed hearing the case.

Judge Sheikh told Khan he sighed different signatures on the bail plea.

Expressing regret, the PTI President said the first plea was filed without his approval and signature. “You should be careful about that,” the judge remarked.

The ousted prime minister replied that when he found out about it, he ordered his lawyer to withdraw his plea. Meanwhile, the court closed the case as the president of the PTI withdrew his request for bail.

Khan had moved the high court after an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad canceled his bail in the case for failure to appear on February 15. Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh hears the case.

At the previous hearing on February 16. The single-member LHC panel has ordered the chairman of the PTI to appear before it on February 20 at 2 p.m.

Noting Khan’s absence despite orders at the start of the hearing, Judge Sheikh asked where the head of the PTI was, as he was told to appear in court at 2 p.m.

Khan’s lawyer told the court his client was on his way and was late due to security concerns.

Judge Sheikh told the lawyer that resolving security issues was not his problem, then adjourned the hearing again.

When the hearing resumed, Barrister Khawaja Tariq Rahim said there was traffic on Mall Road which was why the PTI chief was late. He added that the police had informed them that Mall Road would remain free of traffic but there was a traffic jam.

The barrister then told the court that his client does not see himself as ‘bigger than the high court’, adding that the head of the PTI will come but arrangements need to be made.

When the judge pressed the lawyer to explain the reasons why his client is not appearing, the lawyer said a perception was created that Imran Khan did not want to appear in court.

“Allow me to issue a show cause notice and set a date after three weeks,” the judge remarked. To this, the lawyer said that Khan would come tomorrow.

“Not so soon,” the judge replied, asking the attorney to let him write the order as “you’re kidding the law.”

The LHC judge noted: “Imran Khan is a leader, a role model and should remain so.”

To this, the lawyer promised to produce Imran Khan before 5 p.m. The judge then said, “This is the last chance for Imran Khan because the court had already granted him a concession.”

