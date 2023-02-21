Feeling overwhelmed and tired, some GOP voters are looking beyond Trump





Almost all of the focus group participants had supported Donald Trump in 2020 and said they would vote for him again against President Biden in 2024. But things got complicated when the moderator asked the only emotion they felt now when they saw Trump on TV or on computers. screens.

It’s hard. It’s tough, said Angela, 53, of South Carolina. Just because of the way they did it. She spoke about Trump’s opponents who had tried to hurt him both in office and since he left the White House. It’s more of an embarrassment to him for what they put him through. I feel embarrassed for him.

Nancy, 69, of Iowa, said: The current Trump is not the Trump I voted for. I feel like he showed things, qualities and non-qualities, whatever, that I don’t care about now.

Tracking presidential candidates for the 2024 election

Deborah, 67, also from South Carolina, described herself as puzzled by the question. I was proud when he was our president, but you know, there’s so much about how they treated him and everything, she said, alluding to Trump’s criticism.

Such hesitation and ambiguity dominated two recent focus groups of persuasive Republican primary voters from early leading candidate states in New Hampshire, Nevada, Iowa and South Carolina. In sessions with 14 voters, conducted for The Washington Post by research firms Engagious and Schlesinger, most backed their past support for the former undisputed Republican leader. The future was a different matter, with most saying they would vote for someone else in the GOP primary. Half the group said they would vote for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Two people chose Pride and Hope as emotions upon seeing Trump, but the others strayed to the other end of their emotional range, with words like anxious, neutral, frustrated, nervous, overwhelmed, tired, embarrassed, bored and exasperating. Most were careful not to criticize Trump directly, they praised his presidency and held critical views of Biden, but something had changed. They referred to him as a victim with flaws, not the unassailable alpha political boss who stormed the party in 2016.

To borrow a phrase from the late Ross Perot, what we heard was the giant sucking sound of persuasive GOP voters backing away from Donald Trump, said Rich Thau, focus group moderator and president of Engagious, a company specializing in the testing of political messages. People tend to vote more on how they feel than what they think. And Trump elicits more negative than positive emotions from these voters.

Unlike public opinion polls, focus group panels, which are a type of qualitative research, do not offer statistically significant projections of an entire universe of voters. But they do allow for a deeper understanding of trends that have become evident in public polls. Focus group participants agreed to be videotaped, but are only identified by first name to protect their privacy.

Trump finds himself at the start of the presidential campaign with strong and devoted support. But for now, there is a larger universe of worried, bewildered Republican voters.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll from early February found that 44% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents wanted the party to nominate Trump in 2024, while 49% wanted someone else. A third of Republicans said they would feel excited if Trump won another term as president, while 46% said they would feel satisfied but not excited and 20% would feel dissatisfied or angry.

A Quinnipiac University poll released last week found Trump had a six-point advantage over DeSantis, but a Monmouth University poll using an open-ended question found the two tied at 33% apiece.

The fourteen people who met on February 13 for two focus group panels included a mix of voters by education and age. They had been recruited by the Schlesinger Group as Republican-leaning Republicans and independent registered voters in early primary or caucus states who said they were undecided or there was a chance they might support someone. one other than their current preference. This filter likely excluded many Trump supporters who are more committed to their candidate in public polls.

All but two voted for Trump in 2016 and all but one said they would support Trump over Biden. When asked who they would vote for today for the nomination, three said Trump, seven said DeSantis and two said former UN ambassador Nikki Haley. Two said they didn’t know.

One issue they were united on was a concern over the ages of presidential candidates, including Trump, 76, and Biden, 80. Asked to name the age at which no presidential candidate should be allowed to run, the highest response came in at 72, with an average response of 68. Asked to name an ideal age for a president on inauguration day, no one said a number higher than 64, with the average answer being 51.

Barbara, 63, of Iowa, said she would likely vote for Trump again if he ran. But if someone else stepped in to run, that was younger and more on, you know, all points of view, I’d probably vote for them, she said.

Alternatives to Trump, among the groups, remain unclear, with only a few respondents even being able to identify photographs of potential presidential candidates beyond Trump, DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence. But early reviews of DeSantis suggested he was now fulfilling the pugilist and overbearing reputation that Trump enjoyed in 2016.

One person described it as kicking Disney’s ass, a reference to DeSantis’ attacks on the media giant for resisting its efforts to prevent discussions of gender identity and same-sex relationships until third grade. He’s bold and he can be a firecracker too, said another.

When I see him speak, I truly believe what he says, said Roslyn, 66, of Nevada.

I think Trump is just a showman, and I think DeSantis has teeth, Nancy said.

He is obviously a threat to Trump, who is not happy with him, said Rick, 68, of Nevada.

Focus group participants also widely said that Trump’s opposition to rivals would not stop them from voting for someone else. They expressed confidence that he would do just that. But they also seemed curious as to who would prevail in the next clash.

Trump attacks anyone who disagrees with him, and it doesn’t matter who the party is, said Larry, 61, of South Carolina. It’s hard to take him seriously.

I think DeSantis is by far Trump’s most favorable contender, if anyone wanted to dethrone him it would be him, said Clark, 23, of New Hampshire. I also like that DeSantis is younger, but I think I would still go for Trump.

Haley has also received a lot of positive reviews, with several people citing her Indian ancestry and the fact that she is female as assets that could help her reach more independent voters. She was remembered by many South Carolina voters as a strong governor. She checks a lot of boxes, Larry said. So people who want to tick boxes will like it.

Any worry about Trump was easily replaced with concern about his successor. Fox News, Social Media, ABC News and Drudge Report were the most popular sources of information for voters. They had a decidedly negative view of the current president.

It’s pretty much a puppet. I don’t know who’s pulling his strings, but it’s definitely not him, Larry said.

Chris, 37, from New Hampshire, said: I don’t understand why people are voting for him. That beats me. What do you see in this person that I don’t see? Explain it to me as Im 5. Why do you think this is a good candidate?

Jillian Rothschild contributed to this report.

