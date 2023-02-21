Politics
Liz Truss joins Boris Johnson in calling for fighter jets to be sent to Ukraine
Tonight Liz Truss put extra pressure on Rishi Sunak as she joined fellow former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in calling for fighter jets to be sent to Ukraine.
In her first speech to the House of Commons since leaving her post as Prime Minister, Ms Truss said Britain and other allies “must do everything in their power to ensure that Ukraine win this war as soon as possible”.
She warned that “every extra day” without a Ukrainian victory meant “lives lost, women raped, cities destroyed”.
‘We need to do everything we can as quickly as possible – I think that includes fighter jets,’ Ms Truss told MPs this evening.
She spoke in the Commons shortly after Mr Johnson reiterated his own demand for Ukraine to be given more air power.
The former prime ministers, who sat next to each other in the Conservative back benches, also both used tonight’s debate on Ukraine to lash out at China.
Ms Truss warned of the threat posed by Beijing to Taiwan, while Mr Johnson told MPs it was ‘becoming increasingly clear that China was preparing to arm the Russians’ in Ukraine.
In her first speech to the House of Commons since leaving her post as Prime Minister, LizTruss said Britain and other allies “must do everything in our power to ensure that the Ukraine wins this war as soon as possible”.
Ex-PM Boris Johnson has called on Western nations to ‘get straight to the point and give them the planes too’
Ms Truss and Mr Johnson, who sat close together in the Tory back benches, also both used tonight’s Ukraine debate to lash out at China.
Mr Sunak has offered to train Ukrainian pilots in Britain but has not committed to supplying Kyiv directly with Typhoons or RAF F-35s.
Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has been tasked with investigating aircraft the UK could potentially donate to Ukraine.
But Whitehall is worried about the sophisticated nature of British jets and the time it will take to train Ukrainian pilots to operate them successfully.
It has been suggested that jets belonging to other allies might be more suitable to help Ukraine repel Vladimir Putin’s invasion.
This weekend, Mr Sunak said Britain was ready ‘to help any country to provide planes that Ukraine can use today’.
“But we also need to train Ukrainian pilots to use the most advanced jets,” he added.
In the Commons tonight, Mr Johnson called on Western nations to ‘get straight to the point and give them the planes too’.
“If the House had any doubts about the urgency of increasing our supply of equipment to the Ukrainians, it is becoming increasingly clear that China is preparing to arm the Russians,” he said.
“With the right kit, including more long-range artillery, they can break through the land bridge, cut through Crimea and deliver a fatal blow to Putin’s plans, and they shouldn’t stop there.”
Mr Johnson called on the West to “end our obfuscation of what we see as a Ukrainian victory and what we see as Ukraine”.
He stressed that Ukrainian forces should be helped to restore their country to its borders when it became independent in 1991, not to the borders of February 24 last year when Mr Putin began his invasion effort in large scale.
In 2014, the Russian president annexed the Crimean peninsula and also oversaw the takeover by Russian-backed rebels of parts of eastern Ukraine.
Mr Johnson urged the government to designate Russia as a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’, alongside Cuba, North Korea and Syria, as well as to outlaw the ‘bloodthirsty’ Wagner Group – which provides troops to Mr. Putin’s invasion force – as a foreign terror. band.
The former prime ministers are pictured watching Foreign Secretary James Cleverly open tonight’s Commons debate on Ukraine
In her own speech after Mr Johnson, Ms Truss recalled what it was like to be in government after Russia invaded Ukraine last year.
She said: “We, together with our allies, not just in the G7 but around the world, everywhere from Australia to Singapore to Switzerland, have imposed the toughest sanctions and rolled back the Russian economy for several decades.
“We have also supplied arms to Ukraine, and many in this room have commented that perhaps we should have supplied arms sooner.”
“But I can tell you, working in government, we did everything we could as quickly as possible to persuade allies.
“And we have now built an alliance of countries supplying these weapons.
“I can’t wait to see the tanks, and I can’t wait to see the fighter jets in Ukraine to help those brave Ukrainians.”
Ms Truss also urged MPs to learn the lesson of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine when considering the threat posed to Taiwan by China.
“Let’s be clear with China on what would happen if there was an escalation vis-a-vis Taiwan,” she said.
‘Let’s be clear about this now. And let’s also make sure that Taiwan is able to defend itself.
“Let’s not leave another free democracy defenseless for an authoritarian regime to invade.”
At the start of tonight’s debate in the Commons, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly insisted Britain would provide ‘more advanced capabilities on land, sea and air’ to Ukraine.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11772983/Liz-Truss-joins-Boris-Johnson-calling-fighter-jets-sent-Ukraine.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pathaan will be the first Bollywood film in almost 8 years to be released in Bangladesh
- With this Google Chrome update, your browser will no longer drain your battery.
- LHS boys’ tennis wins fifth straight game to start season, girls fall second straight – LaGrange Daily News
- Trump attacks DeSantis on social media
- Pakistan. Surrounded by supporters, Imran Khan reaches Lahore High Court for bail hearing
- India’s oligarchs under Modi face a crisis
- Entertainment boxes controlled by remote controls: Abbr. crossword clue
- Do you hate ironing your clothes? 7 brands that offer wrinkle-resistant shirts and suits for men
- F&O Trading Hours: Exchanges Consider Extending Trading Hours for F&O Shares
- If Apple is making a bigger MacBook Air, why isn’t it making a smaller one too?
- Donald Trump’s New York | Commonwealth Magazine
- Brexit news: Guy Verhofstadt fumes over Boris Johnson’s intervention | Politics | News