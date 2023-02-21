Liz Truss joins Boris Johnson in calling for fighter jets to be sent to Ukraine

Tonight Liz Truss put extra pressure on Rishi Sunak as she joined fellow former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in calling for fighter jets to be sent to Ukraine.

In her first speech to the House of Commons since leaving her post as Prime Minister, Ms Truss said Britain and other allies “must do everything in their power to ensure that Ukraine win this war as soon as possible”.

She warned that “every extra day” without a Ukrainian victory meant “lives lost, women raped, cities destroyed”.

‘We need to do everything we can as quickly as possible – I think that includes fighter jets,’ Ms Truss told MPs this evening.

She spoke in the Commons shortly after Mr Johnson reiterated his own demand for Ukraine to be given more air power.

The former prime ministers, who sat next to each other in the Conservative back benches, also both used tonight’s debate on Ukraine to lash out at China.

Ms Truss warned of the threat posed by Beijing to Taiwan, while Mr Johnson told MPs it was ‘becoming increasingly clear that China was preparing to arm the Russians’ in Ukraine.

Ex-PM Boris Johnson has called on Western nations to ‘get straight to the point and give them the planes too’

Mr Sunak has offered to train Ukrainian pilots in Britain but has not committed to supplying Kyiv directly with Typhoons or RAF F-35s.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has been tasked with investigating aircraft the UK could potentially donate to Ukraine.

But Whitehall is worried about the sophisticated nature of British jets and the time it will take to train Ukrainian pilots to operate them successfully.

It has been suggested that jets belonging to other allies might be more suitable to help Ukraine repel Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

This weekend, Mr Sunak said Britain was ready ‘to help any country to provide planes that Ukraine can use today’.

“But we also need to train Ukrainian pilots to use the most advanced jets,” he added.

In the Commons tonight, Mr Johnson called on Western nations to ‘get straight to the point and give them the planes too’.

“If the House had any doubts about the urgency of increasing our supply of equipment to the Ukrainians, it is becoming increasingly clear that China is preparing to arm the Russians,” he said.

“With the right kit, including more long-range artillery, they can break through the land bridge, cut through Crimea and deliver a fatal blow to Putin’s plans, and they shouldn’t stop there.”

Mr Johnson called on the West to “end our obfuscation of what we see as a Ukrainian victory and what we see as Ukraine”.

He stressed that Ukrainian forces should be helped to restore their country to its borders when it became independent in 1991, not to the borders of February 24 last year when Mr Putin began his invasion effort in large scale.

In 2014, the Russian president annexed the Crimean peninsula and also oversaw the takeover by Russian-backed rebels of parts of eastern Ukraine.

Mr Johnson urged the government to designate Russia as a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’, alongside Cuba, North Korea and Syria, as well as to outlaw the ‘bloodthirsty’ Wagner Group – which provides troops to Mr. Putin’s invasion force – as a foreign terror. band.

The former prime ministers are pictured watching Foreign Secretary James Cleverly open tonight’s Commons debate on Ukraine

In her own speech after Mr Johnson, Ms Truss recalled what it was like to be in government after Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

She said: “We, together with our allies, not just in the G7 but around the world, everywhere from Australia to Singapore to Switzerland, have imposed the toughest sanctions and rolled back the Russian economy for several decades.

“We have also supplied arms to Ukraine, and many in this room have commented that perhaps we should have supplied arms sooner.”

“But I can tell you, working in government, we did everything we could as quickly as possible to persuade allies.

“And we have now built an alliance of countries supplying these weapons.

“I can’t wait to see the tanks, and I can’t wait to see the fighter jets in Ukraine to help those brave Ukrainians.”

Ms Truss also urged MPs to learn the lesson of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine when considering the threat posed to Taiwan by China.

“Let’s be clear with China on what would happen if there was an escalation vis-a-vis Taiwan,” she said.

‘Let’s be clear about this now. And let’s also make sure that Taiwan is able to defend itself.

“Let’s not leave another free democracy defenseless for an authoritarian regime to invade.”

At the start of tonight’s debate in the Commons, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly insisted Britain would provide ‘more advanced capabilities on land, sea and air’ to Ukraine.