Prime Minister Modi denied permission to land at Tura Stadium, BJP, ruling allied NPP commercial charges

Meghalaya government denying BJP permission to host Election rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modis at PA Sangma Stadium, located in Chief Minister Conrad Sangmas’ home constituency of South Tura in West Garo Hills district, is the latest flashpoint in the embittered relationship between the National People’s Party (NPP) and his post-2018 ally in the incumbent Democratic Meghalaya. alliance government.

Since 2018, the BJP has been a junior partner of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government. However, ahead of the election, the two parties decided to go it alone and fight for the 60-member Assembly on their own. Since then, the NPP and the BJP have engaged in a public war of words.

It’s a big insult, said Earnest Mawrie, the BJP’s state unit chairman, speaking to The Indian Express about the denial of permission. This stadium was funded by the BJP-led central government. Imagine denying permission to the prime minister of the country. condemnable.

On Monday, CM Conrad Sangma denied the allegations and said his government had no role to play in denying permission for the prime ministers’ gathering.

All permissions come from the side of the Election Commission of India and based on its direction, the district administration takes action. So, there is no say from the NPP or from my side; slipping our name in is completely wrong. Even I didn’t get permission for many of my gatherings, Sangma said on Monday.

The highly anticipated PA Sangma Stadium named after the former Chief Minister and father of Conrad Sangma was built at a cost of Rs 127 crore and inaugurated by CM Conrad Sangma on December 16, 2022. The football ground is the largest pre-designed from the country. composite stadium and the first natural pitch of international standards in the state.

Sangma said the BJP makes it a big deal. But we already said at the beginning that the stadium has two parts. The first part consists of the football stadium, which is ready and has been inaugurated. The other part, which has an indoor stadium and a swimming pool, is not ready and we had specified it. Only half is ready and the other part is not ready, Sangma said.

He added that the PM Modis rally is expected to draw huge crowds. So, I feel like the district administration may have thought that if too many people come, it will damage the natural grass. Also, there is no parking lot there, Sangma said.

On Sunday, BJP National General Secretary Rituraj Sinha told reporters it was “amusing” to see the stadium declared “incomplete and unavailable” for the prime minister’s rally, just two months after its inauguration. “Are Conrad Sangma and Mukul Sangma afraid of us? They are trying to block the wave of BJP in Meghalaya,” he was quoted in a PTI report.

Sinha also said that all rival parties were surprised by the good response to the rallies by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

With the Sports Department having refused permission, citing construction work at the site, the BJP are now considering an alternative venue to the Alotgre Cricket Stadium. As the PA Sangma Stadium is still under construction, the request was forwarded to the Sports Department of Shillong by the returning officer. They communicated that it would not be suitable to accommodate such a large gathering, with construction work underway and materials still on site which could pose security concerns, said Swapnil Tembe, district election officer, West Garo Hills (under which Tura falls) The Indian Express.

The stadium was also at the center of controversy in January. During a state visit, MoS (Minority Affairs) John Barla had accused the NPP government of not crediting the Center with funding. Mawrie said he was sad that no part of the compound or premises mentions that the project was funded by the Center under PM Modi. His only name of chief minister Conrad Sangmas, his sister Agathas and his brother James are called everywhere. Agatha is currently the Lok Sabha MP for Tura, while James is seeking re-election in Dadenggre constituency.

Prime Minister Modi is due to campaign in Shillong and Tura on February 24. Amit Shah is due to speak at two public meetings in Shillong on Monday, on his second trip in a week.

While the BJP won two seats in the 2018 elections, the party is seriously contesting the 60 seats this year. Very little present in a predominantly Christian state, its attempt is not only to increase the number of seats and the share of votes, but also to install its own chief minister.

As the election approached, the party campaigned aggressively and often hit out at its former NPP ally for its performance over the past five years. While addressing a rally in the Dalu block in West Garo Hills last week, Shah accused Conrad and the NPP of corruption and filling its coffers with poor people’s money.

NPP spokesman Bajop Pyngrope dismissed the BJP’s allegations of the denial of permission. The model code of conduct is in place. CM Conrad Sangma is currently only an “acting” chief minister. It was not the NPP-led government that refused permission, but the ECI and the sports department. In fact, even our party does not get permission to hold events in certain places, he said.