Imran Khan appears in court in intense drama, no arrests yet





Judge grants Imran Khan bail until March 3

Lahore:

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared in the Lahore High Court on Monday which granted him a protective bond in a case linked to violent protests outside the electoral commission, amid drama inside the premises of the court where hundreds of his supporters converged to show him their solidarity.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activists staged a violent protest after Khan, 70, was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the banned funding case last year.

Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh had ordered Khan to appear in court to hear his bail request in the case.

A court official told PTI that a bench of two LHC members headed by Judge Ali Baqar Najafi granted the protection bond to the PTI president until March 3.

“Khan appeared in court and told him that he wanted to appear before him last week, but doctors had advised him to rest as his leg injury would heal in more than two weeks. He also said that he had always respected the courts because he is a defender of justice. He said that ‘justice’ was also included in the name of his party,” the official said.

Judge Najafi appreciated Khan for his submission to the law. The judge granted him a protective bond until March 3 and prevented the police and any other agency from arresting him.

Khan evaded the PML-N government’s plan to arrest him as he appeared in court and was granted protective bond in the case in which he was charged with terrorism.

A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and police team was present at the Federal Coalition Government’s directive at the courthouse to arrest Khan if his bail was denied.

It was the first time Khan has appeared in court after he was shot and wounded in last November’s attack on his rally in Punjab province.

Thousands of Khan’s party workers thronged the journey from his Lahore residence to the LHC which took him a distance of 10 minutes in over two hours.

Khan’s vehicle was showered with rose petals as it drove into the LHC premises with a large number of PTI supporters chanting slogans in support of him and against the PML-N-led coalition government.

And despite arriving at the court premises, Khan failed to reach the courtroom in 90 minutes due to a crowd of PTI staff. Sporting a blue salwar kameez, Khan alighted from his vehicle at 7:15 p.m. (local time) and reached the courtroom under a heavy security blanket.

Thousands of people were present outside the LHC and there were hardly any safety devices.

After hearing the news of Khan’s bail, a large number of PTI supporters outside the court chanted slogans in support of him and the judiciary.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) gave Khan the last chance to appear in court on Monday during his bail hearing in the case related to the protests outside of the CPE.

On February 15, an Islamabad anti-terrorism court for non-appearance rejected Khan’s request for an extension of his bail in a case involving violent protests outside the ECP.

Interestingly, Khan was not present during the protest outside the ECP building in Islamabad, but the government convicted him of terrorism.

Khan has been residing at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore since an assassination attempt was committed Nov. 3 in Wazirabad.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

