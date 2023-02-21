Trump undermines claim of not caring about DeSantis by posting nonstop





Trump said thinking about mean nicknames for Ron DeSantis was “very unimportant” to him. But the former president just can’t resist writing Truth Social articles about DeSantis. Over the weekend, Trump made at least 10 posts about DeSantis, culminating in a rage-filled rant. Loading Something is loading.

If former President Donald Trump is trying to sound like he’s not bothered by Ron DeSantis, his Truth Social feed this weekend told a very different story.

Over the weekend, Trump’s Truth Social profile was filled with post after post about DeSantis, the Florida governor and Trump’s chief GOP rival.

On Saturday, Trump kicked off his DeSantis post streak of at least 10 posts, according to Insider’s tally.

The first was to insult DeSantis by writing that he thought it was “totally inappropriate to use the word ‘meatball’ as Ron’s nickname” in the process of ensuring thousands more people saw the nickname.

He then posted three separate messages praising his own poll numbers and bragging about being ahead of DeSantis.

Trump took an inspiration to post about Andrea Bocelli singing at Mar-a-Lago. But he went straight back to DeSantis after that, calling him a “RINO in disguise.”

In a Sunday post, Trump blasted the New York Post, owned by Rupert Murdoch, accusing it of being “fake news” and writing a “flaky article” about DeSantis. He claimed that DeSantis “gets crushed in the polls,” compared to himself.

“DeSantis is a RINO trying to hide his past. I don’t read the New York Post anymore. It’s become Fake News, just like Fox & WSJ!” Trump wrote, naming two other important Murdoch outlets.

In another Sunday post, Trump denounced DeSantis and Charles Koch, the conservative billionaire behind a network of donors who could transfer his support from Trump to his rivals.

“Ron DeSanctimonious is for Globalist Club For NO Growth and Open Borders Charles Koch. We want AMERICA FIRST, NOT AMERICA LAST!!!” Trump wrote.

By Sunday night, Trump had posted at least 10 different messages attacking DeSantis.

DeSantis does not appear to have acknowledged Trump’s attacks on either of his Twitter accounts, which would be consistent with his stated strategy of not engaging in insults from the former president.

The Truth Social frenzy came after Trump tried to appear indifferent to DeSantis. On Feb. 13, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he doesn’t spend much time thinking about his rival, as reported by Insider’s Kimberly Leonard.

“All the fake news is that I’m spending a lot of my time finding a good ‘nickname’ for Ron DeSanctimonious, who is obviously going to try the presidential ‘stuff’,” Trump wrote. “They’re all 100% wrong, I don’t even think about it. A very unimportant topic for me!!!”

Trump was refuting a Feb. 12 report from The New York Times, which said he was privately working on new nicknames for the governor like “Meatball Ron” and “Shutdown Ron.”

However, Trump in November gave DeSantis the nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious”, which seems to have stuck.

Clearly Trump sees DeSantis as a real threat to Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. Getty Images

Although DeSantis hasn’t declared his own 2024 candidacy, the two are on a collision course for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. DeSantis has so far refrained from insulting Trump and in November told People to “chill” about the prospect of a GOP civil war between them.

But Trump has been slamming DeSantis on social media and in interviews for months and trying various lines of attack to undermine his potential 2024 rival. in 2024.

Trump further called him “mean” and “very disloyal”, claimed that DeSantis wept in front of him asking for an endorsement in 2018, and took credit for getting DeSantis elected governor.

Representatives for Trump and DeSantis did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

