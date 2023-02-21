Imran Khan secures protective bond from Lahore High Court





Edited by: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 8:39 PM IST

Imran Khan is expected to appear in the Lahore High Court to be released on bail. (File photo/AFP)

The Federal Investigation Agency had formed a four-member team for the arrest, assisted by Lahore police, FIA sources told News18.

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency has decided to arrest PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in a banned funding case, top FIA sources told CNN-News18 on Monday. However, Khan secured a protective bond from the Lahore High Court in the evening.

The agency had formed a four-member team for the arrest, assisted by Lahore police, the sources said.

A summary has been forwarded to the FIA’s chief executive for final approval, they added.

A large number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers were present outside Zaman Park.

It was about Imran Khan’s scheduled appearance in the Lahore High Court.

Khan was granted an LHC protection bond in a case registered at Sangjani police station.

A two-member bench headed by Judge Ali Baqar Najafi heard his plea and approved bail until March 3.

The LHC had ordered the former prime minister to report personally at 2 p.m., but he showed up late that evening.

Imran Khan’s junior lawyers had told the court he had security concerns and there was a huge gathering of PTI workers outside Zaman Park.

Judge Tariq Saleem said the court is issuing a show cause notice to Imran. The former PM’s lawyers asked the HC not to do so.

Judge Saleem said: You should answer the justification If the court is satisfied, the justification will be eliminated. You are laughing at the law. You cannot withdraw the bond application with a false signature. I am sending a show cause notice to Imran Khan and giving a three week date.”

Khan finally appeared in court around 8 p.m., after which he managed to secure bail.

On February 2, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a petition filed by the PTI against the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited financing case.

The FIA ​​has filed a complaint against Imran Khan and 10 others accused of receiving foreign funds.

The First Information Report (FIR) said the defendants, including the former prime minister, had breached the Foreign Exchange Act and all named persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account.

