PM Modi and his counterpart from Singapore will attend the launch of the UPI-PayNow payment system partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong will attend the launch of cross-border connectivity between India’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and Singapore’s PayNow on Tuesday, a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office said. . “UPI is a best-in-class, completely open and interoperable payment platform. Since UPI was introduced as a payment system in India, it has not only revolutionized the financial lives of Indians, but in fact, India’s digital payment system is becoming more and more attractive globally and is also being adopted by other countries,” the statement added. Several countries around the world have partnered with NPCI International Payments Limited to adopt UPI payments. NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). He focuses on transforming payments across the globe through the use of technology and innovation. NPCI is an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India and the Indian Banks Association. Here is the list of NIPL partner countries Bhutan NIPL, the international arm of the National Payment Corporation of India and the Royal Monetary Authority (RMA) of Bhutan have partnered to enable and implement BHIM UPI QR based payments in Bhutan. Nepal Nepal has become the first foreign country to deploy UPI as a payment platform. Through collaboration between Manam Infotech of Nepal and Gateway Payments Service, person-to-person (P2P), person-to-merchant (P2M) and cross-border payments have been made operational. Malaysia Merchantrade Asia has partnered with NPCI International to offer real-time money transfers to India. This partnership enabled Merchantrade and its network to connect to NIPL and facilitate disbursement to beneficiary banks in India via UPI. Oman The Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) and NIPL has enabled India’s RuPay Cards and Oman’s UPI platform to facilitate seamless digital money transfers, benefiting Indian workers and professionals. United Arab Emirates NIPL has partnered with LuLu Financial Holding, Mashreq Bank and Network International in the United Arab Emirates to enable UPI payments. France France-based payment service provider Lyra Network has signed an agreement with the NIPL, allowing students and tourists to make payments through UPI. UNITED KINGDOM To further strengthen its cross-border payment solutions, TerraPay and PayXpert have signed an agreement with NIPL. These partnerships have enabled Indian customers and merchants in India with an active UPI ID to make and accept cross-border payments seamlessly. Other countries NIPL has partnered with Liquid Group, a leading cross-border digital payments provider, to enable acceptance of UPI QR-based payments in ten markets in North Asia and Southeast Asia. With this UPI can be activated in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan. NIPL has entered into a partnership with European payment services facilitator Worldline, with the aim of expanding the acceptance of Indian payment channels across Europe, particularly in countries such as the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, etc. As part of this partnership, Worldlines’ QR code-based mechanism will enable point-of-sale (PoS) systems of merchants in Europe to accept UPI payments from Indians using their mobile phones. With contributions from agencies Read all Latest news, New trends,Cricket News, bollywood news,

