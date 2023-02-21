Trump absent as 2024 Iowa GOP caucus train begins to roll





URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) Nikki Haley is driving through Iowa this week to announce her presidential campaign. Fellow South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott will also be in attendance as he decides his political future. And former Vice President Mike Pence was just in the state courting influential evangelical Christian activists.

After a slow start, Republican presidential prospects are flocking to the first presidential caucus state. Former President Donald Trump is notably absent from the lineup, at least for now.

Few White House hopefuls face Trump’s high expectations in Iowa. He finished second to devout social conservative Ted Cruz in 2016, and went on to carry the state twice, by healthy margins, as the Republican presidential nominee in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

It’s really impossible for this guy to try to manage those expectations, said Luke Martz, a veteran Republican strategist from Iowa who helped lead Mitt Romneys 2012 caucus campaign in Iowa. They are huge. They are homemade. I don’t see how someone who says I’m the guy can come in and even get second place.

Yet in the three months since he announced his candidacy for a comeback, Trump has not set foot in Iowa, the first place where his claim to party dominance will be put to rest. the test early next year.

Sure, Trump is moving in Iowa. On Monday, his team announced it had appointed a state campaign manager, Marshall Moreau, who managed Republican nominee Attorney General Brenna Bird’s 2022 campaign. Bird defeated Democrat Tom Miller, who had been the nation’s longest-serving attorney general, first elected in 1978.

Trump has maintained a political presence in Iowa, with national campaign team member Alex Latcham based in the state. But Trump held a Jan. 28 kick-off rally in South Carolina, where his 2016 primary victory sealed his status as a GOP frontrunner. And he spoke earlier today at the annual state GOP meeting in New Hampshire, where he also won the nation’s first primary seven years ago.

Although the caucuses are nearly a year away, they remain the top event on the calendar, and some Iowa GOP activists have noticed Trump’s absence.

I found that quite interesting, Polk County GOP Chairwoman Gloria Mazza said of the Trumps’ New Hampshire and South Carolina shutdowns. Because Iowa is first in the country, doesn’t everyone come here first?

Meanwhile, others make impressions.

Haley’s loudest applause during her first stop as a candidate in Iowa and the first campaign event hosted by a GOP prospect in Iowa took place Monday night at a siding company warehouse. floor in Urbandale, a suburb of Des Moines, as she addressed gender education in schools, a flashpoint among conservatives.

She suggested to an audience of around 200 that gender education needn’t start in schools before college, marking a contrast to potential contestant Ron DeSantis. Last year, the governor of Florida signed a law banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity before fourth grade.

Well, I don’t even think that goes far enough, she said. We don’t need to talk about gender to our children. It’s up to the parents to do that. It has nothing to do with schools.

Although Pence is not yet a candidate, his advocacy group Advancing American Values ​​launched a campaign last week to organize opposition to school policies like that of an eastern Iowa district.

Pence was in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday to rally opponents of a policy by the nearby Linn-Mar Community School District that is at issue in a federal lawsuit. Last year, the school board passed a measure allowing transgender students to apply for a gender support plan to begin social transition at school without their parents’ permission.

The issue, one of the primary goals of the 2024 Republican presidential outlook, is particularly contentious among Christian conservatives, with whom Pence regularly says he identifies. And at Wednesday’s event at a pizzeria, it felt like the caucus’ first campaign stop, Pence exemplified his traction.

We are not co-parenting with the government, Pence told an enthusiastic audience of more than 100 people. We trust parents to protect their children, and no one will ever protect America’s children better than their mothers and fathers.

Haley is planning a rally Tuesday in the Cedar Rapids area. Meanwhile, Scott is speaking at an event at Drake University on Wednesday, part of what aides are calling a nationwide listening tour aimed at informing his plans, before addressing the collection Polk County Republicans’ annual fundraiser in suburban Des Moines that evening.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who visited Iowa in January, met with legislative Republicans at the Des Moines Capitol and Republican activists in western Iowa last week.

Although several potential candidates, including Trump, were in Iowa last year campaigning for midterm candidates, those early impressions at the start of the GOP presidential primary matter. This is especially true since many in the GOP are waiting to see if DeSantis makes a bid for the White House.

But as the field of candidates grows in the coming months, Trump still retains a core of Republican support that may be difficult to overcome.

In October, 57% of Republicans in Iowa said they hoped Trump would decide to run in 2024, according to a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll, while 33% said they hoped he wouldn’t. wouldn’t and 10% said they weren’t sure.

Of course, there is a contingent that will support him regardless, said Iowa Republican National Committee member Steve Scheffler. But there are more and more people who want to kick the tires before making a decision. This is what opens the door to others.

