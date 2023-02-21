Politics
Main developments following the earthquake in Turkey and Syria
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) There are reports of more collapsed buildings in Turkey in Syria after another 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey’s Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two weeks ago. The Syrian state news agency, SANA, reports that six people were injured in Aleppo by falling debris, while the mayor of Hatay says a number of buildings collapsed, trapping people inside. inside. Turkey’s disaster management agency AFAD said the new quake was centered around the town of Defne in Hatay province. It was followed by a second quake of magnitude 5.8. NTV television said the quake caused some damaged buildings to collapse, but no immediate casualties were reported. The earthquake was felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck on February 6 killed nearly 45,000 people in Turkey and Syria. Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks since.
Here is an overview of the main developments on Monday after the earthquake:
PEOPLE TRAPPED, LEAVE HOMES IN FEAR
Lutfu Savas, the mayor of Hatay, said a number of buildings collapsed following the new 6.4 magnitude earthquake, trapping people inside. Savas said those trapped would be people who had either returned home or were trying to move furniture from damaged homes.
In the Turkish city of Adana, eyewitness Alejandro Malaver said people were leaving homes for the streets, carrying blankets in their cars. Malaver said everyone was really scared and no one wanted to go home.
MORE INJURIES, COLLAPSED BUILDINGS
The Syrian state news agency, SANA, reported that six people were injured and taken to hospital in the northern city of Aleppo, following falling debris rocking buildings by the new tremor.
The Syrian Civil Defense Opposition, also known as the White Helmets, reports that several people have been injured in the Syrian rebel-held northwest after jumping from buildings or when struck by debris falls in the town of Jinderis, one of the worst affected towns. by the February 6 earthquake.
The White Helmets added that several damaged and abandoned buildings collapsed in northwestern Syria without injuring anyone.
The Syrian American Medical Society, which runs hospitals in northern Syria, said it treated a number of patients – including a 7-year-old boy – who suffered fear-induced heart attacks after the quake .
TURKS ARE ADVISED TO STAY AWAY FROM DAMAGED BUILDINGS:
Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said damage inspections were underway in Hatay and urged citizens to stay away from damaged buildings and carefully follow the instructions of rescue teams.
The disaster management agency AFAD meanwhile urged citizens to stay away from the coastline as a precaution against the risk of sea levels rising up to 50 centimeters high.
PEOPLE FLEE FROM HOMES IN SYRIA
Some media in the Syrian regions of Idlib and Aleppo which have been hard hit by the new 6.4 magnitude earthquake report that some buildings have collapsed and electricity and internet services have been interrupted in some parts of the region.
Media said many people have fled their homes and are gathering in open areas.
Meanwhile, the White Helmets issued an alert urging residents of the rebel-held northwest of the country to follow guidelines issued earlier on earthquakes and how to evacuate buildings.
DEATH TOLL APPROACHES 45,000
Turkey’s disaster management agency, AFAD, has brought the confirmed death toll from the earthquake in Turkey to 41,156. This brings the total death toll in Turkey and Syria to 44,844.
Search and rescue operations for survivors have been called off across much of the quake area, but AFAD chief Yunus Sezer told reporters that search teams were continuing their efforts in more than one dozen collapsed buildings, most in the hardest hit province. Hatai.
There had been no signs of life under the rubble since three members of the same family, a mother, a father and a 12-year-old boy, were pulled from a collapsed building in Hatay on Saturday. The boy later died.
EU SEES RISK OF DISEASE OUTBREAK
The European Union health agency has warned of the risk of outbreaks in the coming weeks.
The Center for Disease Prevention and Controls said food- and water-borne illnesses, respiratory infections and vaccine-preventable infections are a risk in the coming period, with the potential to cause epidemics, especially when survivors move to temporary shelters.
A resurgence of cholera cases in the affected areas is a significant possibility in the coming weeks, he said, noting that authorities in northwestern Syria have reported thousands of cases of the disease since last September. and that a planned vaccination campaign was delayed due to the earthquake.
The ECDC has also warned of viral infections such as hepatitis A, parasites and bacterial infections which can all be spread by unhygienic conditions in shelters and emergency camps.
SYRIA DEMANDS TEMPORARY HOUSING
Syrian Public Works and Housing Minister Suhail Abdul Latif said the Syrian government would secure 350 homes for those displaced by the earthquake and appealed to friendly countries to send more.
We will secure those affected to the extent of our ability, but after a while it is no longer possible to continue placing families in shelters to safeguard their health, he said.
Shelter has been a pressing need in all earthquake-affected areas, with many families sleeping in makeshift tents or cramming into crowded schools and sports stadiums.
ERDOGAN SAYS RECONSTRUCTION WILL START IN MARCH
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who faces elections in May or June, said his country would start building tens of thousands of new homes as early as next month.
Erdogan said the new buildings would not exceed three or four floors, built on firmer ground and to higher standards and in consultation with professors of geophysics, geotechnics, geology and seismology and other experts.
We want to avoid disasters…by moving our settlements from the lowlands to the (more solid) mountains as much as possible, Erdogan said in a televised speech during a visit to the hard-hit province of Hatay.
The Turkish leader said that the destroyed cultural monuments would be rebuilt in accordance with their historical and cultural texture.
Erdogan said around 1.6 million people are currently housed in temporary shelters.
BLINKEN PRAISE AMERICAN RESPONSE
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed American support following the earthquake.
Blinken told Ankara that the US government responded to the disaster within hours and has so far sent hundreds of personnel and relief workers. But he said ordinary Americans also reacted to the heartbreaking images from the quake area.
We have nearly $80 million in private sector donations in the United States, (from) individuals. When I visited the Turkish Embassy in Washington, I almost couldn’t get in through the front door because boxes were stacked all the way to the embassy, Blinken said.
NATO SHIPS CONTAINER HOUSES
NATO said a ship carrying 600 temporary containers had left Italy and was expected to arrive in Turkey next week.
The military alliance has pledged to send more than 1,000 containers which will serve as temporary shelters for at least 4,000 people left homeless by the earthquake.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, who visited the quake-stricken region last week, called it the worst disaster in the alliance’s history.
Authorities say more than 110,000 buildings in 11 quake-hit Turkish provinces have been destroyed or so badly damaged that they need to be demolished.
