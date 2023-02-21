Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to be arrested today





Former Pakistani Prime Minister and head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, will be arrested anytime Monday in connection with banned funding, according to reports.

Pakistani news channel ARY News reported that a four-member team has been formed for the arrest, while a summary has been forwarded to DG FIA for final approval. The former prime minister will be arrested by the FIA ​​with the help of the Lahore police.

After the news surfaced, several PTI supporters gathered around his house to stage a protest. Meanwhile, police forces have also been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incidents.

A case has been filed against Khan and ten others for allegedly receiving foreign funds and violating foreign exchange law. The case was originally filed in 2014 by a founding member of the party, who alleged serious financial irregularities in the party’s funding. The FIA ​​Corporate Banking Circle registered the case in 2021.

In 2018, a review panel was formed to examine the party’s funding, and the report was delivered in January 2022 after 95 hearings and nearly four years. The report claimed that the party leadership committed gross violations of funding laws by allowing fundraising without any source or details from outsiders. The party, meanwhile, has denied any wrongdoing.

It is unclear how the case will unfold and what impact it will have on Imran Khan and the future of the PTI party.

