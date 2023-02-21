China’s economic recovery hinges on consumer spending, which remains weak

Comment this story Comment

In Shanghai, the famous shopping streets have yet to regain their pre-pandemic buzz. Although the tough coronavirus restrictions that have gripped the country finally ended in December, small businesses in China’s commercial heartland are still struggling to find a pulse. It’s still really not right, said Liu Jun, who has run a flower shop near Shanghai’s famous Jingan Temple for the past six years, half of which has been plagued by unpredictable lockdowns as part of President Xi Jinping’s strict zero covid policy.

Several shop owners nestled between the glittering skyscrapers, elevated highways and leafy sidewalks surrounding the temple had anticipated increased revenge spending after the sudden abandonment of the zero-covid policy in December, in part due to the Beijing’s concern over the growing economic toll.

After three years of continuous shutdowns, including a particularly harsh one in Shanghai last spring, China is facing its worst economic indicators in decades. Last year, the country’s GDP grew by only 3%, a stark departure from growth of more than 8% in 2021 and its lowest level since 1976, the year the disastrous end of Mao Zedong’s cultural revolution.

Experts inside and outside China say its $6 trillion consumer market will be key to getting the world’s second-largest economy back on track, not least because global demand for Chinese goods remains sluggish. .

But the pent-up wave of consumer spending that experts predicted would follow the end of the policies has yet to take shape.

The streets of the Jingan neighborhood that translates to peace and quiet remain a little too quiet for shopkeepers like Liu. We haven’t had a good year in a while, he said.

Shanghai, China’s commercial and financial capital, and its most populous city, with 25 million people, has struggled particularly, with a two-month lockdown that only began to ease in June.

Despite its official end, the zero covid policy has had a lingering impact on consumer demand.

With the complete abandonment of zero covid overnight, you’d think people would be rushing to restaurants and movie theaters, said Victor Shih, associate professor of political economy at the University of California, San Diego.

But the expected flood of pent-up spending has yet to occur. Retail sales fell 2.6% in December from a year earlier. January’s statistics have yet to be released, but the traditional Lunar New Year spending spree has been muted.

Companies such as Yum China, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut in China, exercised caution as consumers remain cautious, while luxury brands Estee Lauder and Gucci reported lower demand in China.

There are some glimmers of hope. In January, box office revenue rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, topping $1.46 billion for the month, according to the China Film Administration.

For the previous three years, people in China have had to stay home for weeks at a time, even with the remote possibility of exposure. When a trip to the mall or to work could end in a week of quarantine, there was little incentive to spend.

Epidemics have disrupted the work of people at all income levels. Businesses were forced to close for weeks while employees and customers were stuck at home. Outbreaks at factories and ports have translated into months-long delays in supply chains for everything from shoes to cars.

But those whose businesses depended on walk-in convenience stores, sidewalk snack vendors have been hit particularly hard, and some have closed permanently.

Liu’s neighbor Li has run a beef noodle shop near Jingan for 20 years, and so far this year his business is even worse than last year. It’s bad because of covid, said Li, who declined to share his first name. People still don’t go out much.

People remain nervous, and the latest surveys of the heads of hundreds of private Chinese companies indicate little optimism. The government crackdown on some of the country’s most successful tech companies has spooked investors.

The economic downturn could have big political implications.

The Chinese Communist Party has remained in power in part by ensuring economic growth at the expense of political change. But this compromise, tacitly accepted by the growing middle class during years of double-digit growth, has been strained by the financial hardship that zero covid has imposed on ordinary households.

The harsh coronavirus response demonstrates the risks that Xi’s increasingly one-sided approach could pose to the country’s economic growth, said Neil Thomas, senior China analyst at Eurasia Group. And that could threaten Xi’s long-term hold in power.

If the Chinese economy stagnates at a low level of growth and significantly underperforms its potential, especially failing to catch up with the United States and becoming the largest economy in the world, this could eventually cause some party leaders to start question the wisdom of Xi’s policies. approach and pressured him to pursue different policies, Thomas said.

The International Monetary Fund has predicted China’s economy will grow 5.2% this year, and economists and investors are optimistic that despite the slow start, the country will reach something close to this target.

Restoring trust will be essential to achieving this goal.

Consumption plays a fundamental role in China’s economic development and is the main driver of economic growth, Wang Yun, a researcher at the Beijing Macroeconomic Research Academy, affiliated with China’s economic regulator, told state media. She said China’s growth rate could reach 6 percent on the back of increased consumer spending this year.

But it’s hard for people to spend with confidence as the housing market teeters on the edge.

A quarter of China’s economic output depends on the construction sector, including building new homes. After several developers defaulted on unsustainable debt levels over the past two years, thousands of homebuyers were left with unfinished apartments. Sales of new apartments are still falling.

But after potential buyers had to survive three years of unpredictable labor disruptions, the continued instability in the housing market did little to persuade them to part with their savings.

I suspect middle-income and poorer households had to essentially wipe out their savings during the covid shutdowns, Shih said. The purchasing power of middle and low income people is likely much lower today than in 2020.

Although even the State Council, China’s cabinet, has called on the country to boost consumption and small businesses have received tax breaks, the government has refrained from offering any kind of direct stimulus.

Local governments, usually an engine of economic growth, have also failed to stimulate their local economies. They struggled under the weight of debt they had already borrowed to fund infrastructure projects, while administering a vast network of coronavirus testing sites and quarantine centers needed to enforce the zero covid policy.

As local governments try to balance their books, there are numerous reports of pay cuts for Chinese civil servants. But civil servants in China are middle class, Shih said. The reduction in their wages means that their ability to consume will be reduced.

Outside of the biggest cities, such as Shanghai, Beijing or Hangzhou, people depend on local investment, Shih said. If local governments can’t spend money, it will really impact the spending of people in those cities, the majority of cities in China.

China’s middle class will have to spend more than movie tickets and beef noodle soup for the economy to rebound. They will need to be prepared to shell out for big purchases such as appliances, cars, and new homes.

But after thousands of people were left with unfinished homes they had already paid for when developers defaulted, confidence in the property market is low.

Liu Shouying, dean of economics at Renmin University, in December called for land and land reform to address the core problem.

The covid-19 pandemic is not the root cause of today’s economic problems, Liu said during a speech in Beijing in December. Instead, it compounded the challenges China already faced as it attempted to shift to more high-tech development.

Policymakers must restore confidence by quickly completing homes people have already paid for, said Joe Mazur, a Beijing-based financial analyst for consultancy Trivium China. China could edge closer to IMF growth forecasts, Mazur said, and the expected spike in revenge spending could materialize if the housing market stabilizes.

If they can get it right and get that engine of growth going again, combined with the end of zero covid, 2023 could be a good year for the Chinese economy, Mazur said.

While Liu and Li are struggling, some in Shanghai are optimistic. At a one-room flower shop in Shanghai’s Xuhui district on a recent Friday, a steady stream of customers arrived. Last year, the store was forced to close for three months, said Wang, the owner. This year is a big improvement, he said. We can survive at this rate.