Boris Johnson and Liz Truss urge Rishi Sunak to send fighter jets to Ukraine | Ukraine





Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have urged Rishi Sunak to send fighter jets to Ukraine during a debate in the House of Commons. Truss said she looked forward to seeing fighter jets over Ukraine in her first contribution as a backbencher since stepping down in October, while Johnson, her immediate predecessor who has resigned in July, urged the government to cut to the chase and give them the planes. . Their interventions added to the pressure on the Prime Minister to send British fighter jets to Ukraine. We must do everything we can to win this war for Ukraine as soon as possible, Truss said during a debate on the conflict in Ukraine. Every additional day, a life lost, women raped, cities destroyed. We must do everything we can, as quickly as possible. I think that includes fighter jets and we had a discussion today about the best possible options after talking to the Ukrainians about it months and months ago, I know what they want is an option. She added: [We] supplied arms to Ukraine, and many people in this room have said that maybe we should have supplied arms sooner, but I can tell you, working in government, we have done everything we could as quickly as possible to persuade our allies, and we have now built an alliance of countries supplying these weapons and I can’t wait to see the tanks, and I can’t wait to see the combat planes in Ukraine to help these brave Ukrainians. Truss also insisted that the government should ensure that money seized from the Russian state is used to rebuild Ukraine and that any lifting of sanctions is tied to reform in Russia. Meanwhile, Johnson warned MPs that Russia would benefit from China’s supply of lethal weapons to support the invasion, which began in February 2022. Ukrainians are not only fighting for their freedom, but for the cause of freedom in the world. We should give them what they need, not next month, not next year, but now, he said. skip newsletter promotion Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the first issue every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion The debate in the House of Commons took place as US President Joe Biden visited the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Monday morning. Surrounded by a large security detail, Biden was escorted by his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on a walk through the city center. Zelenskiy made a moving plea for the jets in an address to the Houses of Parliament during a visit to London earlier this month.

