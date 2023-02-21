India nurtured selflessness and self-sufficiency PM Modi





India has nurtured selflessness as well as self-sufficiency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. Prime Minister Modi interacted with National Disaster Response Force personnel involved in Operation Dost in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria. Addressing staff, he said, “Wherever there is a disaster in the world, India is ready to respond first. The Prime Minister developed the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. The Prime Minister said that in Turkey and Syria, the Indian team reflects the spirit of the whole world being one family for us. Stressing the importance of a quick response time during a natural calamity, he referred to the golden hour and said the quick response of the NDRF team in Turkey caught the world’s attention. entire. He said the quick response highlights the team’s preparation and training skills. He pointed out that those who are able to help themselves are called self-reliant, but those who have the ability to help others in times of need are called selfless. This, he said, applies not only to individuals but also to nations. This is why, in recent years, India has cultivated its altruism along with its self-sufficiency. Wherever we go with Tiranga, there is an assurance that now that the Indian teams have arrived, the situation will start to improve, the Prime Minister said while shedding light on Tiranga’s role in Ukraine. The Prime Minister also spoke of the respect the Habs have earned among the local population. Underscoring the need to enhance India’s disaster relief and rescue capability, the Prime Minister said, “We must strengthen our identity as the best rescue and rescue team in the world. The better our own preparation, the better we can serve the world. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister commended the efforts and experiences of the NDRF team and said that even though they carried out rescue operations on the ground, he had always been in contact with them at the past 10 days by mind and heart.

