Jokowi calls Zainudin Amali has not officially resigned





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) admits he has not officially received Zainudin Amali’s resignation as Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora). “Not yet officially, yet written, informally,” President Jokowi said on Jalan Inspeksi Ciliwung, Jakarta, Tuesday (2/21/2023). Earlier on Monday (20/1), Menpora Zainudin Amali said that President Jokowi allowed himself to focus on the management of national football after Party Minister Golkar was elected General Vice President I of PSSI. Amali was elected Vice President (waketum) I of PSSI at the Extraordinary Congress of PSSI (KLB) on Thursday (16/2). At the KLB, PSSI General Chairman Erick Thohir was elected, who was also a BUMN Minister, and PSSI Vice Chairman II was held by Ratu Tisha. Because there has been no formal resignation letter, the president has yet to decide on a replacement name for Amali. “If there is an official replacement, I will talk about it,” the president said. Amali had previously refused to give a detailed explanation to reporters and left it to reporters to interpret the situation and the statements he explained. “Don’t explain it any longer. It’s time for you to ask again. So he (the chairman) allowed me to concentrate and concentrate on taking care of football by accompanying Pak Erick’s friends Thohir, Ratu Tisha and Exco PSSI,” Menpora said on Monday (20/2). Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung said Amali had received permission from the President to become Deputy Chief I of PSSI. Pramono also asked the reporters to interpret Amali’s statement regarding maintaining the Golkar cadre’s position as Menpora. “Well, if Mr. Zainudin Amali conveyed that, then yes, the interpretation is as conveyed by Mr. Zainudin Amali. So we just have to wait,” Pramono said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.katakini.com/artikel/81782/jokowi-sebut-zainudin-amali-belum-resmi-mengundurkan-diri/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos