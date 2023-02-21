Imran: Imran Khan appears in court for the first time after an assassination bid against him





ISLAMABAD: Amid great drama, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared in the Lahore High Court on Monday in two cases against him related to violent protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last year following his disqualification by the election watchdog in the Toshakhana (State Gift Warehouse) case. While one court granted him bail, another judged the second case. Television footage showed Imrans’ convoy covered in rose petals as it made its way inside the High Court premises with large numbers of PTI supporters chanting slogans in favor of the former Prime Minister. A two-member bench headed by Judge Ali Baqar Najafi granted a protective bond to the PTI leader in the first case. Taking the podium, Imran – who was injured in November last year after being shot at during a rally – said his leg had recovered to some degree, but doctors still had advised that he rest for two weeks. He said his medical examination was scheduled for February 28. He further said that he waited outside the courtroom for an hour, adding that he has full respect for the courts. My party’s name is Tehreek-e-Insaf (justice movement) and I expect the same from the courts, he added. Khans’ lawyer had asked the court to verify the attendance of his clients through court staff as the head of the PTI was having difficulty entering the court for security reasons and the presence of a large number of PTI workers. However, the court denied the request and ordered the court security in charge of presenting Imran in front of the bench, prompting him to walk to the courtroom. It was the first time that Imran appeared in court after the attack. A terrorism case was filed against him in October 2022 after PTI workers took to the streets and staged protests outside ECP offices across the country after disqualifying the former prime minister in the case. Toshakhana. The electoral body had disqualified Imran for deliberately concealing his assets relating to Toshakhana gifts withheld by him, including Rolex watches, a ring and a pair of cufflinks, which had been given to him by foreign dignitaries. Imran had omitted to mention them in his declaration of assets submitted to the commission. Shortly after the announcement of the verdict of the electoral bodies, the leadership of the PTI asked people to take to the streets. Clashes were also reported between police and protesters in Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi.

