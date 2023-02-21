Trump would beat Biden, win GOP field regardless of size, Harvard poll finds





If the election were held today, Donald Trump would be the 47th president of the United States, according to a poll of 1,838 registered voters.

According to a Harvard CAPS/Harris survey conducted February 15-16, respondents said they would choose Biden and Trump to win their respective party’s primaries in 2024, creating the possibility of a repeat of the 2020s contest. .

Vice President Kamala Harris takes second place on the Democratic Party and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis takes second on the Republican side, according to those polled.

Polls, however, show Biden would not do as well in a second matchup against the 45th president as he did in the first, when he garnered a historic 81,283,098 votes, or 51.3% of the vote, becoming the top contender. to win more than 80 million votes.

Trump won just 46.8% of the vote, or 74,222,958 votes, last time out. Despite this, the former president, interviewees said, would win a rematch by a wide margin.

According to the poll note, President Trump would beat Joe Biden by 5 points in the general election. Conversely, the survey shows that President Trump’s closest challenger and Joe Biden are virtually tied in a hypothetical general election, the Trump campaign wrote in response to the poll results.

Although 13% remain undecided, among those polled, 46% would choose Trump over Bidens 41%. Those numbers are effectively unchanged from January’s survey results, pollsters said.

Support for Bidens among those polled for a theoretical race against DeSantis remains unchanged at 41%, with the Sunshine States governor winning by a single point and undecided 17%.

DeSantis, who appears to be Trump’s most significant potential challenger at the moment, garnered just 23% support against the 45th president.

Respondents said their biggest concerns at the moment were inflation and price rises, which were top concerns for more than a third of people at 36%, while the economy and jobs s amounted to 27% and immigration to 24%. Concerns about firearms and worries about crime or drugs both occupied the thoughts of 17%.

Only a third of those polled thought the country was on the right track, and while pollsters said ‘the perception of the economy is improving’, still just a third thought the country’s financial affairs were in order .

Only half of respondents said their personal financial situation had deteriorated, an improvement from January’s sluggishness of 56%.

Optimism outweighs pessimism among respondents, with 44% saying next year will be better and 22% believing it will be about the same. More than a third, or 34%, think things will only get worse by next January.

