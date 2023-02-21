India is first responder to any calamity in any part of the world, says PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the army medical team which has been deployed to Trkiye as part of Operation Dost, in New Delhi on February 20, 2023. | Photo credit: PTI

India has become the first responder in countries hit by natural disasters in any part of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on February 20, 2023. Mr Modi praised the 99-member self-sustaining Indian team which returned from earthquake-hit Turkiye, where it operated a fully equipped field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay and treated around 4,000 patients. When you can help yourself, it is said to be self-sufficient. But when help is offered voluntarily, it can be called altruistic. India has not only become self-sufficient over the past few years but has also established itself as an altruistic nation… We have always been the first to respond to any calamity in any part of the world, said the Prime Minister congratulating the whole team. composed of NDRF and defense force personnel. India responded within hours to the growing humanitarian needs in the aftermath of the February 6 earthquake and dispatched a relief and rescue team to help people in the disaster area in Turkey. Similarly, planes carrying relief materials and medicines were sent to Syria as part of the movement officially named Operation Dost. Mr Modi said India had regularly carried out similar relief and rescue missions in several places over the past few years. The Ganga farm is an example of self-sufficiency as we were able to rescue our students as well as other foreign nationals. We have also rescued people from Afghanistan in an unprecedented situation and brought our citizens home safely, Modi said recalling the evacuation of nationals from several countries after the outbreak of war in Ukraine in February 2022 and after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021. Modi said the decision to help Turkey and Syria reflected the preparedness of our relief and relief teams. Glimpses of interaction with human assistance and disaster relief personnel who were part of “Operation Dost”. pic.twitter.com/xk5KUeRpG3 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2023 The Indian tricolor has become a shield not only for Indian citizens trapped in Ukraine, but also for nationals of many other countries. During the Covid pandemic, we provided medicines and vaccines to countries that were in a difficult situation. That is why across the world there is good will for India, Mr. Modi said while praising the personnel of NDRF and other government formations who participated in Operation Dost in Turkey and in Syria. India is always ready to help those facing humanitarian challenges. pic.twitter.com/55L9MqUV81 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2023 India has always believed in self-sufficiency and altruism. pic.twitter.com/3KyRQlcYHP Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2023 I appreciate the efforts of the NDRF and the country is assured of your preparedness. But I would ask all of you not to stop there and continue to build your capacity so that the NDRF becomes the best rescue and relief team in the world, the Prime Minister said while recalling his personal memories of the natural disasters such as the 1979 flood in Morbi. , Gujarat and the 2001 Gujarat earthquake. According to Mr. Modi, India has become both self-sufficient and selfless in recent years. Whether it is Turkey or Syria, we consider the whole world as a family, Mr Modi said.

