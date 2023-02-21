China releases ‘Global Security Initiative’ DW 2/21/2023





On Tuesday, China unveiled its “global security initiative” based on a proposal last April from President Xi Jinping. Chinese state media reported that the document spells out basic concepts and principles regarding global peace and security. Also on Tuesday, the country’s top diplomat said Beijing was “deeply” concerned about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as the war approaches its first anniversary on February 24. What is China’s position vis-à-vis Ukraine? Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said his country “will work with the international community to promote dialogue and consultation, address the concerns of all parties, and pursue common security.” “At the same time, we urge relevant countries to stop adding fuel to the fire as soon as possible, to stop blaming China,” he added. Beijing had announced that it would publish this week a proposal for a “political solution” to the Ukrainian crisis. Qin refrained from mentioning Russia, which Washington had accused Beijing of backing, arguing that China was considering backing Moscow with weapons. Growing fears that China could send weapons to Russia To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Beijing has denied the allegations. What did the Chinese foreign minister say about Taiwan? Qin also ridiculed comparisons between aggression against Ukraine and predictions that Taiwan would follow on Tuesday. He urged countries to “stop making an uproar shouting ‘Today Ukraine, tomorrow Taiwan'”. China maintains that Taiwan is part of its territory and has long announced its intention to reclaim it. rmt/ (AFP, Reuters)

