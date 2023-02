Donald Trump absent as 2024 Iowa GOP caucus train begins to roll

article

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the New Hampshire Republican State Committee Annual Meeting January 28, 2023 in Salem, New Hampshire. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Nikki Haley is driving through Iowa this week to announce her presidential campaign. Fellow South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott will also be in attendance as he decides his political future. And former Vice President Mike Pence was just in the state courting influential evangelical Christian activists.

After a slow start, Republican presidential prospects are flocking to the first presidential caucus state. Former President Donald Trump is notably absent from the lineup, at least for now.

Few White House hopefuls face Trump’s high expectations in Iowa. He finished second to devout social conservative Ted Cruz in 2016, and went on to carry the state twice, by healthy margins, as the Republican presidential nominee in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

“It’s really impossible for this guy to try to manage these expectations. They’re huge. They’re self-made,” said Luke Martz, a veteran Republican strategist from Iowa who helped lead Mitt Romney’s caucus campaign. in 2012 in Iowa. “I don’t see how someone who says ‘I’m the guy’ can come in and even get second place.”

Yet in the three months since he announced his candidacy for a comeback, Trump has not set foot in Iowa, the first place where his claim to party dominance will be put to rest. the test early next year.

Certainly, Trump has a campaign presence in Iowa. Alex Latcham, who is on Trump’s national team but is based in the state, is working to hire a caucus campaign manager. But Trump held a Jan. 28 kick-off rally in South Carolina, where his 2016 primary victory sealed his status as a GOP frontrunner. And he spoke earlier today at the annual state GOP meeting in New Hampshire, where he also won the nation’s first primary seven years ago.

Although the caucuses are nearly a year away, they remain the top event on the calendar, and some Iowa GOP activists have noticed Trump’s absence.

“I found that quite interesting,” Polk County GOP Chair Gloria Mazza said of Trump’s New Hampshire and South Carolina shutdowns. “Because Iowa is first in the country, doesn’t everyone come here first?”

Meanwhile, others are progressing.

Although Pence is not yet a candidate, his advocacy group Advancing American Values ​​launched a campaign last week to organize opposition to school policies like that of an eastern Iowa district that has become a flashpoint among conservatives.

Pence was in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday to rally opponents of a policy by the nearby Linn-Mar Community School District that is at issue in a federal lawsuit. Last year, the school board passed a measure allowing transgender students to apply for a gender support plan to begin social transition at school without their parents’ permission.

The issue, one of the primary goals of the 2024 Republican presidential outlook, is particularly contentious among Christian conservatives, with whom Pence regularly says he identifies. And at Wednesday’s event at a pizzeria — it looked like an early stop to the caucus campaign — Pence exemplified his traction.

“We’re not co-parenting with the government,” Pence told an enthusiastic audience of more than 100 people. “We trust parents to protect their children and no one will ever protect America’s children better than their mothers and fathers.”

Haley has planned rallies in the Des Moines and Cedar Rapids areas for Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, Scott is speaking at an event at Drake University on Wednesday, part of what aides are calling a nationwide listening tour aimed at informing his plans, before addressing the collection Polk County Republicans’ annual fundraiser in suburban Des Moines that evening.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who visited Iowa in January, met with legislative Republicans at the Des Moines Capitol and Republican activists in western Iowa last week.

Although several potential candidates, including Trump, were in Iowa last year campaigning for midterm candidates, those early impressions at the start of the GOP presidential primary matter. This is all the more true since many members of the GOP are waiting to see if Florida Governor Ron DeSantis proceeds with a candidacy for the White House.

But as the field of candidates grows in the coming months, Trump still retains a core of Republican support that may be difficult to overcome.

In October, 57% of Iowa Republicans said they hoped Trump would decide to run in 2024, according to a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll, while 33% said they hoped he wouldn’t. wouldn’t and 10% said they weren’t sure.

“Of course there is a contingent that will support him no matter what,” said Republican National Committee member Steve Scheffler from Iowa. “But there are more and more people who want to kick the tires before making a decision. That’s what opens the door for others.”

