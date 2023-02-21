Imran Khan in Lahore High Court for bail plea: what is the case?





Reached the high court with Imran Khan!! Incredible scenes on the way. pic.twitter.com/mO9KOsoXGA

Musa Virk (@MusaNV18) February 20, 2023

The Lahore High Court had asked PTI leader Imran to appear before it at 5pm on Monday for a bail hearing, Dawn reported. Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh issued the order after Khan failed to appear in person at 2 p.m. At the last hearing, Judge Sheikh warned Khan about the issuance of a contempt notice.

pic.twitter.com/E69DLeo2ZU

PTI (@PTIofficial) February 20, 2023

Last week, on February 15, an Islamabad anti-terrorism court rejected Khan’s request for an extension of his bail in the case, on the grounds of non-appearance. Anti-terrorism court judge Raja Jawad Abbas said Khan was given enough time to appear in court, but failed to do so.

What is the terrorism case in which Imran is involved?

A terrorism case was filed against Imran in October 2022, after PTI workers took to the streets and staged protests outside the offices of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) across the country.

The PTI leadership encouraged the protests after the top polling body disqualified Imran from holding public office in the Toshakhana case. The protests have turned into clashes between protesters and police in cities including Islamabad, Karachi and Peshawar, according to Dawn reports.

Numerous cases of vandalism were also reported during the protests.

Why didn’t Imran appear in court?

The anti-terrorism court granted Imran bail last October and summoned him several times. Prior to today, Imran had not appeared in court each time.

His attorneys have requested a waiver from an in-person appearance for medical reasons. Lawyer Babar Awan urged the court to grant a one-time exemption from an in-person appearance because Imran had not recovered from a gun attack last year.

PTI chief Asad Umar told reporters earlier today (20 February) that Imran could not bear pushing and shoving as instructed by his doctors, adding that it was not a matter of ego (that the ex-Prime Minister did not appear in court) .

Imran Khan’s safety is the most important thing, he recently faced the assassination attempt, so safety is [email protected]_Umar pic.twitter.com/K3OJQlSac6

PTI (@PTIofficial) February 20, 2023

Imran Khan was shot on November 3, 2022 in Wazirabad. During his briefing, Umar told reporters that the PTI chief had yet to fully recover and that doctors had warned that the recovery process could be hampered by even a slight jolt, Dawn reported.

Apart from his health, Imran’s supporters have also cited security concerns regarding his appearance in court. Umar said there were “security requirements” around Imran’s appearance in court, as “he is the only leader among the few former prime ministers who have been assassinated”.

Imrans’ request for a virtual hearing was denied by the court.

What was the Toshakhana case that led to Imran Khan’s disqualification?

The genesis of this issue can be traced to the disqualification of Imran Khan by the ECP in the landmark case of Toshakhana on October 21, 2022. The ECP verdict barred Imran from holding public office for a five-year period.

The case was filed by Imran’s political opponents, who accused the ex-PM of not disclosing information about gifts given to Toshakhana and alleged sales revenue Imran officially received from different chiefs of state. The Toshakhana is a department of the Pakistani government that stores gifts and other expensive items received by government officials. Officials must deliver their gifts to the Toshakhana.

Since taking office in 2018, Imran Khan had resisted disclosing information about the gifts, saying it would jeopardize relations with other countries. However, the ECP found Imran guilty of unethical behavior, making false claims and misrepresentations, thereby disqualifying him from holding public office.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-global/imran-khan-lahore-high-court-what-is-the-case-8456625/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

