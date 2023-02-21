Politics
Earthquake damage and corruption are closely linked to Erdogans in Turkey
With each passing day, the number of victims of the earthquake in Turkey increases. Our hearts go out to the nearly 50,000 dead and nearly 200,000 injured to date. The ancient city of Antioch (Antakya) with a population of 250,000 was largely reduced to rubble.
As I wrote last week, Armenians should distinguish between the Turkish government that committed the genocide and the Turkish people who played no role in this mass crime. None of today’s Turks were alive in 1915.
In recent days, hundreds of articles have been written by journalists around the world pointing out that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s corrupt practices have increased the toll of the disaster. Erdogan, who came to power in 2003 as a devout Muslim, has become a corrupt dictator. As they say, power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely. Many Turks blame Erdogan personally for the large death toll and the collapse or damage of over 100,000 buildings that were poorly constructed by the president’s cronies. At least one million people have been left homeless in Turkey.
Let’s start with the earthquake tax that the Turkish government established after the 1999 earthquake that killed 17,000 people in Turkey. In 2021, by presidential decree, the tax was reduced from 7.5% to 10% on all private communications. The billions of dollars raised through this tax have been used to finance construction, transport and agricultural projects, instead of the intended goals of strengthening buildings and preventing disasters.
Reuters has reported an anguished plea from a mother whose two sons were trapped alive for two days under rubble in Antakya, pleading for a crane to rescue her children. Many in Turkey say more people could have survived the 7.8 magnitude quake that struck the south of the country and neighboring Syria if the emergency response had been quicker and better organised. With no organized rescue effort, people were forced to dig through the rubble with their bare hands to save their family members.
Turkish soldiers either failed to show up to assist in the rescue or were too slow to arrive, waiting for orders from Erdogan’s civilian officials. Interestingly, Erdogan had risen to prominence more than two decades ago, in part because of his criticism of the response to a major earthquake in 1999, Reuters reported. Instead, he gutted state institutions, placed loyalists in key positions, wiped out most civil society organizations and enriched his cronies to create a small circle of loyalists around him, according to Foreignpolicy.com. The leader of the main opposition party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, said lack of coordination, lack of planning and incompetence were even more damaging than the scale of last week’s quake.
Compounding the disaster, in 2019, Pres. According to The New York Times, Turkey’s Erdogan praised legislation his political party pushed through allowing landowners to pardon building violations without bringing their buildings up to standard. Up to 75,000 buildings have benefited from such amnesties in the earthquake zone alone. Ironically, just days before the earthquake, the government was about to issue another amnesty for construction violators. Now the Turkish government is arresting construction contractors with ties to collapsed buildings. But the real culprits are the government officials who approved these shoddy buildings. Many of the owners of these buildings have close ties to Pres. Erdogan or his ruling political party.
Rather than take urgent action to rescue the trapped citizens, Erdogan hit back at his critics. One of these critics, a French journalist with a long experience in Turkey, Guillaume Perrier, was detained at Istanbul airport and deported to France, with a ban on re-entering the country for five years, reported the Middle East Institute. Additionally, the government temporarily shut down social media amid the earthquake to block criticism of the Turkish government’s incompetence.
The Jerusalem Post published an article on February 20, titled: After the earthquake, Erdogan in Turkey seeks scapegoats. The article read: “Erdogan’s house of cards collapsed with the earthquake. There is already a rush to find scapegoats and as well as arrests of looters…. In the face of the upcoming elections, what Erdogan will also find difficult to explain is a video circulating on social media, where he boasted of having approved a construction amnesty for buildings in the epicenter of the quake. of Kahramanmaras, in 2019. This meant that they were exempt from adhering to building and earthquake regulations. In the 10 seismic provinces, nearly 295,000 buildings were included.
One of the unexpected side effects of the catastrophic earthquake is that Turkey will be preoccupied for several years with the reconstruction of more than one hundred thousand collapsed buildings. Turkey’s attention will be diverted from attacks on Syria, Iraq, Cyprus, Greece, Armenia and Libya. These countries will breathe a sigh of relief for a while!
