Brexit news: Guy Verhofstadt fumes over Boris Johnson’s intervention | Politics | News





Guy Verhofstadt has lashed out at Boris Johnson after his first Brexit intervention since leaving Number 10. The former prime minister yesterday warned Rishi Sunak against abandoning legislation that would allow the UK to unilaterally cancel parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

But Mr Verhofstadt claimed Mr Johnson ‘created the mess that everyone is trying to fix’ and urged to ‘do the opposite of what he is proposing’. The Belgian MEP tweeted: “Johnson will always put his career first. “His hard Brexit created the mess that everyone is trying to fix. “Best advice: do the opposite of what he suggests!”

Mr Verhofstadt’s comments come after Mr Johnson warned against scrapping the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill as his successor Mr Sunak pushes to strike a deal with the EU. A source close to the ex-Prime Minister told The Sunday Telegraph: ‘His general view is that it would be a serious mistake to drop the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill. When Mr Sunak entered Downing Street, he halted progress on the bill as officials resumed intensive talks aimed at reaching a negotiated settlement. But Brexiteers see the legislation, which was tabled under Mr Johnson, as a key bargaining chip with Brussels.

The protocol was agreed as part of Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal to avoid a hard Irish border. But this has been an ongoing source of tension as it has created economic barriers to trade being shipped from Britain to Northern Ireland. It comes amid speculation that a protocol deal is imminent. However, Eurosceptic backbenchers will be angered by any compromise with the EU, particularly over the oversight role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Northern Ireland. The court is likely to retain the final say on single market issues as it is a red line for the bloc, fueling sovereignty concerns among hardline conservatives and trade unionists in Northern Ireland. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and the EU’s Maros Sefcovic agreed to hold a face-to-face meeting in the coming days after a video chat today.

Downing Street had previously insisted that a “final deal” had not been reached as they sought a deal that would satisfy the DUP’s demands. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman also stressed that the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which is currently stalled in the Lords, remains “important” in the “lack of a negotiated solution”. The spokesperson said: “It is clear that we need to find solutions that protect Northern Ireland’s place in our internal market, safeguard the Good Friday Agreement and solve the practical problems that the protocol poses for families. and businesses. “The Prime Minister has been clear that we haven’t resolved all of these issues and that no deal has been reached yet.” Meanwhile, Home Secretary Suella Braverman described the bill as “one of the greatest tools we have to solve the Irish Sea problem”. Former Tory minister Simon Clarke also backed Mr Johnson’s call for the legislation to continue.

