Donald Trump’s New York | Commonwealth Magazine





It’s a small matter, but it sets a pattern. Trump tells reporter his ancestry is Swedish. (It’s German.) He posed as a publicist during phone calls to reporters. He falsely claimed to have made millions of dollars selling his shares just before the market crash in 1987. He inflated the value of his financial holdings. He claimed after the 9/11 attack that he sent hundreds of workers to help clean up the World Trade Center site, something Haberman could find no evidence of.

As Haberman points out, the news media contributed to Trump’s distortions. In a case that speaks volumes, a New York Post reporter and her editors essentially made up the quote that provided one of the most famous tabloid front-page headlines: MARLA BRINGS TO HER DONALD PALS: THE BEST SEX I HAVE EVER HAD. As Haberman recounts, the Post reporter had interviewed a friend of Trump’s girlfriend and later second wife, Marla Maples. The woman, who knew Maples from an acting class they took, said Maples bragged about the romance she had with Trump. Uh, romance, you mean sex? asked journalist Bill Hoffmann. Well, yes, sex too, she replied. Best sex she’s ever had, I bet, Hoffmann suggested. Yeah, said the friend, which became the basis for that immortal tabloid headline. Trump loved it.

1980s New York was a city trying to strut its stuff again after being crippled financially the previous decade. His racial polarization and fear of crime; his thirst for wealth and lost glamour; and the high-volume, over-the-top style of his top public figures all weighed heavily in the baggage Trump unpacked in Washington. Like Mayor Edward Koch, Yankees owner George Steinbrenner (who inspired the famous Trump Youre fired on The Apprentice, according to Haberman) and U.S. attorney Rudolph Giuliani, Trump had the ability to grab the attention of crazy celebrity media. He learned politics from his amoral restorative lawyer Roy Cohn and by observing one of the last powerful political bosses in City County, Meade Esposito. The dynamic that defined New York City in the 1980s has remained with Trump for decades; he often seemed frozen in time there, writes Haberman.

Just as he never really left New York, he never really left his childhood either, in Habermans’ portrayal. As president, he’s subject to whims and shifting emotions like a three-year-old on a bad day, and just as suggestive and hungry for immediate gratification. For dessert, Trump made sure to get one more scoop of ice cream than his guests were served, Haberman writes at one point. Trump’s advisers have become his monitors: In the spring of 2020, it had become clear to many of his top advisers that Trump’s impulse to undermine existing systems and bend institutions to his ends was accompanied by erratic behavior and levels of anger causing others to try to keep him on track almost every hour of the day.

Confidence Man is enriched with vignettes that illustrate its subject. A humorous that looks like a Doonesbury cartoon, Trump calling himself a popularizer, even when Steve Bannon tells him the correct word is populist. More serious is that, according to Haberman, Trump told his aides that I would never leave the White House after losing the 2020 election. Or, as she reports, Trump was much sicker with Covid than he was. acknowledged: Doctors knew exactly how sick Trump was; without the monoclonal antibody treatment, administration health officials believed, Trump might not have survived.

The problem Haberman faces is that Trump’s persona has already been so thoroughly exposed through his own bombastic actions on the public stage and the revelations of former aides in memoirs and congressional testimony. His great contribution is that the book shows how Trump’s experience in New York set the context for his bizarre and sometimes dangerous presidential style.

It is an important contribution, but it has limits. Given the emphasis on his New York roots, I wish I had had a better idea of ​​a Trump biography of where he got his affinity for blue-collar white collar workers. His surly, picky, repetitive style of political argument sounds like one of the guys who indulge in it in a Queens bar. Where does this come from? And why was Trump able to connect with what was once called the worker when so many other politicians couldn’t?

The other story I wish I had read more about is Habermans. For doing her job as a reporter in a straightforward and honest way, she has faced an incredible amount of backlash from right and left, as well as from Trump. Right-wing critics should realize that his sources of information are mostly Trump’s own aides, whose expressions of shock at the president’s actions create a chorus in the book, and quite often, apparently Trump, who can’t all just can’t resist talking to the third-rate reporter. Left Critics: Nothing in the book would have changed anyone’s vote had it been reported sooner. Haberman was masterful in managing her reporting relationship with Trump & Co. for the benefit of her newspaper readers. The space and flexibility to write her own book allowed her to build on that.

Confidence ManThe Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of AmericaMaggie HabermanPenguin Press$32 | 608p.

