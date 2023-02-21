India’s oligarchs under Modi face a crisis





Over the past two decades, Indian multi-billionaire Gautam Adani’s close ties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi have helped the Gujarati businessman become Asia’s richest person. Mr Adani’s meteoric rise also made him the poster child for India’s growth story – until allegations of fraud and stock manipulation brought his eponymous business empire to its knees . With his conglomerate losing $110 billion in market value in days, Mr Adani has become a cautionary tale about the dangers of cronyism in Mr Modi’s India. The partnership between Mr Adani and Mr Modi dates back to 2002, when Mr Modi – then Gujarat’s chief minister – came under heavy criticism for failing to rein in anti-Muslim mobs that killed more of a thousand people in the state. After the massacre, Mr Modi was banned from entering the United States and was largely abandoned by Indian business leaders. Mr. Adani, who continued to support Mr. Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was generously rewarded for his loyalty. Over the next decade, the Adani Group grew at breakneck speed, winning several contracts with the state government and expanding into food imports and exports, trading and coal mining. , energy, oil and gas exploration and infrastructure. Over the years, the relationship has become increasingly symbiotic. When Mr Modi was elected prime minister in 2014, he flew to Delhi on Mr Adani’s private jet. Time and again, the government has relaxed regulations or changed rules in ways that have benefited Mr. Adani’s businesses. In 2017, for example, the government designated Mr Adani’s Godda power plant as a special economic zone, allegedly changing the rules to give the group a 5 billion (about two billion baht) windfall. In 2019, Mr Modi’s government handed Mr Adani the rights to operate six newly privatized airports, despite the company’s complete lack of experience in the sector. The Adani Group’s rapid growth, along with a genuinely ambitious debt-focused investment program made possible by dramatic stock price appreciation, has made the company the flagship of the investment push in government capital, data industry expansion and net zero transition plans. . In less than a decade, Mr. Adani’s fortune has grown from $7 billion (about 240 billion baht) to $120 billion, making him the third richest person in the world (until the group’s shares begin to fall in late January, cutting its net worth in half). The illusion was shattered on January 24, when short-selling firm Hindenburg Research released a devastating report accusing the group of “running the biggest scam in corporate history”. Following a two-year investigation, Hindenburg accused the conglomerate of engaging in a “brazen scheme of stock manipulation and accounting fraud over decades”, naming 38 Mauritius-based front companies allegedly been used to manipulate share prices and siphon money from publicly listed Adani Group companies. While the Adani Group appealed to Indian nationalism, portraying the Hindenburg Report as a ‘calculated attack’ on India’s independence, institutions and growth story, the market’s response was swift and deadly. . In early February, Moody’s downgraded the rating outlook for several Adani Group companies and MSCI cut weightings by four, compounding the conglomerate’s problems. And the rout continued even after the group announced several confidence-building measures, such as repaying loans worth $1.1 billion ahead of schedule and halving its growth targets. revenues. Whether the Adani Group bounces back or not, its current troubles should be seen as an indictment of India’s overreliance on a few national champions to drive economic development. This strategy has failed to deliver broad and inclusive development, leaving India with disappointing job growth, falling consumption, falling investment rates and environmental devastation. Instead of relying on industrial conglomerates like Reliance, Tata and Aditya Birla, the government should use this moment to change course. Encouraging small and medium enterprises and developing social services would stimulate job creation and improve economic sustainability. While Mr Modi’s popularity appears unaffected by the scandal, it is too early to assess the political fallout. Mr. Modi and the BJP have faced many corruption scandals over the years and managed to overcome them all, thanks to their remarkable control of the media. But Mr Adani’s downfall could be different, as it discredits a key tenet of Mr Modi’s economic philosophy. It turns out that showering endless financial benefits and regulatory waivers on a single oligarch is not a reliable development strategy.©2023 Syndicate Project

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bangkokpost.com/opinion/opinion/2511371/indias-oligarchs-under-modi-facing-a-crisis

