Jokowi set to compete in F1 PowerBoat Championship at Lake Toba





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko”Jokowi“Widodo was scheduled to attend the F1 PowerBoat or F1H20 Championship which was to be held at Lake Toba, North Sumatra, from February 24-26, 2023. North Sumatra Governor Edy Rahmayadi confirmed on Monday that the president will arrive in the province on February 24. “Pak Jokowi will come to watch F1H2O live,” he said. Preparations for the World Speedboat Races have reached 100%. “Local residents willing to watch but without tickets should be arranged so that this international event can also be enjoyed by residents of the Lake Toba area,” he added. Edy, who is also the head of the local Lake Toba F1H2O committee, also advised that all riders will test out on February 24, ahead of the race on February 25-26, 2023. Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said preparations had entered the final stage. “We continue to coordinate with ministries and agencies. Everything is on track,” Sandiaga said in The Weekly Brief with Sandi Uno who was watched online in Jakarta on Monday. Sandiaga Uno also said that this biggest sports tourism event held on Lake Toba will feature 20 runners in 10 teams from six countries. They started arriving in Indonesia. THE F1 motorboat The championship team had also assessed the feasibility of support facilities. BETWEEN Editors Choice: Jokowi says US is emulating Indonesia’s national component-level campaign Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

