Juan Williams: The Trump cult has replaced the three Reagan pillars of the Republican Party





No matter how you mix them, no Republican — in or out of the race — so far is showing the power to beat the former Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican primaries.

It’s a stubborn fact. For the biggest GOP donors, this will soon be an embarrassing fact.

They are looking for a candidate to defeat him. But no such candidate comes forward, even as the search intensifies.

This prompted the former president to lambaste the party’s top donors last week as “all pro-China globalists and losers… bad for the United States – America last!”

Trump ally and conservative podcaster Steve Bannon has previously attacked elite GOP donors – men such as Charles Koch, Paul Singer and Ken Griffin – for being against Trump: “Remember that money has no courage,” Bannon told his listeners. “These rich guys will just do what they have to do to keep being rich.”

Bannon predicted that if Trump gets “hot” again, “they’re going to support Trump.” But right now, he said, “they’re absolutely 1,000% anti-Trump.”

Lord, help me, but I agree with Bannon on this.

According to a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll last month, in a hypothetical eight-vote primary, 48% of Republican voters said they would support Trump. His closest competitor was Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), with just 28% support.

There was no support for former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who officially entered the race last week. She is the only Republican candidate for the GOP nomination other than Trump.

Polls also show little support from Republican voters right now for other possible candidates, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, governors. Chris Sununu (RN.H.), Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.), Greg Abbott (R-Texas) and Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) or Sen. Tim Scott (RS.C.).

Who among these well-known Republicans is most likely to become the party’s anti-Trump hero?

Later this month, Karl Rove, former senior adviser to President George W. Bush, will convene big GOP donors seeking an answer to that question. They will be joined by most of the possible candidates listed above, as well as former Gov. Chris Christie (RN.J.).

Meanwhile, conservative billionaire Charles Koch’s political network is engaged in a similar quest. Emily Seidel, CEO of Koch’s Americans for Prosperity, wrote in a memo that the Koch Network would support a Republican primary candidate “who can move our country forward and who can win,” in an apparent criticism of Trump, who has led the party to losses in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

“Our country must move beyond the current political situation – we must turn the page on the past few years,” Seidel wrote.

Another participant in the right-wing effort to stop Trump is the Club for Growth. The heavily Republican, corporate, low-tax group recently announced the list of politicians joining its March Donor Retreat. Trump is not on the list. The GOP “should be open to another candidate,” said David McIntosh, the group’s leader.

Haley reached the same point when announcing her presidential bid last week, saying, “We won’t win the fight for the 21st century if we continue to trust 20th century politicians.

“We’re ready to move past the stale ideas and faded names of the past, and we’re more than ready for a new generation to lead us into the future,” Haley said, calling for “mandatory mental competency testing for politicians over 75″. years.”

Trump is 76 years old.

Trump, of course, is not staying silent. He rants against former allies whom he now perceives as “disloyal” and “ingrateful”.

Earlier this month, Trump disparaged DeSantis by reposting a photo on social media of the governor with young women. The text in the photo read, “Here’s Ron DeSanctimonious prepping high school girls with booze as a teacher,” followed by a puke emoji. Trump’s comment on the new post: “It’s not Ron, is it? He would never do such a thing!

That prompted Turning Point USA chief Charlie Kirk, a former Trump supporter, to come to DeSantis’ defense, which an unnamed Trump adviser told NBC News upset Trump: “He’s like, ‘You call him, and you tell him that he would be nothing without [Trump].’ ”

Kirk’s effort to bridge past support for Trump and current efforts to distance himself from him is emblematic of the problem facing many loyal Republicans. They want a new face for the party, but voters are still enthralled by populist support for Trump. Any other candidate, no matter how strong, is immediately seen as a villain by many Trump supporters.

This is at the start of the 24-year presidential cycle. No debate took place; Trump remains threatened by several legal investigations. But it’s also true that time flies for candidates who aren’t named Trump. And time flies to define the current Republican Party as anything beyond Trump supporters.

We need a well-conceived plan to fix or replace our crumbling federal prisons How to Make the Next World Bank President its First Female Leader

During the 1980 presidential campaign, then-candidate Ronald Reagan described the GOP as a three-party coalition of social conservatives, defense conservatives, and fiscal conservatives. Without any of these three legs, he said, the party would fall, ceasing to be electorally competitive.

By Reagan’s definition, this GOP is gone. Only the cult of Trump remains.

Juan Williams is a writer and political analyst for Fox News Channel.

