Amit Shah targets Congress over Kheras’ remark on PM Modi | Latest India News

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday slammed Congress for mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said the level of opposition party membership has been dropping day by day since Rahul Gandhi became its leader.

The kind of language that a Congress spokesperson used (for PM Modi) and the kind of reaction it got from people across the country…you will see Rahul Gandhi that Congress will not be not visible even through telescopes after the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. People will respond through ballot boxes, he told a rally in the town of Mon, Nagaland.

Although Shah did not name a Congress leader, his attack came days after Congress leader Pawan Khera, while raising the issue of Adani on Friday, said that when a joint parliamentary committee could be set up place by former prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, what is the problem of Narendra Gautamdas, sorry… Narendra Damodardas Modi.

Amid a row over her remark, Khera tweeted the same day: I really wondered if it was Damodardas or Gautam Das…

Shah also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s central government was keen to resolve the decades-old Naga issue and the peace talks were progressing successfully.

He maintained that Modi has ushered in a new era of peace and development in northeast India, which is evident in the peaceful settlement of the issues facing the Bodo and Karbi tribal communities. In the same way, he said, the Federal Ministry of the Interior strives to settle the Naga issue by respecting the emotions of the Naga people.

Over the past eight years, the Center has reduced insurgency-related violence in the region by 70% and recently removed the Armed Forces Special Powers Act 1958 (AFSPA) from the North East by 60%, including 15 police stations from seven districts in Nagaland, Shah said. .

He pointed out that in the backdrop of all this, the Congress party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhis continues its tirade against Modi, unaware that he has lost his opposition status. Stating that the Congress has become a marginalized party throughout the North East, which was once a Congress stronghold, Shah said the level of the parties was decreasing day by day under Gandhi.

He also mentioned that under Congress, only 2 lakh crore was given in five years for the whole northeast, but now in the reign of Modis, 7 lakh crore was donated for infrastructure development. In 2009-10, Congress gave 1,300 crore in Nagaland, as the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party decided to grant 4,800 crore in 2022-23.

Addressing the request of the Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organization (ENPO), which represents seven tribal bodies in six districts, for a separate state, Shah said the request was sincere and necessary discussions on the issue are underway.

We understand your problems and, in consultation with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, the Center has decided to provide a solution to the problem, which must be delivered after the elections, he said.

Everything from budgetary arrangements to representation and the overall development of eastern Nagaland will be integrated into the ruling Democratic Nationalist Progressive Party-BJP alliance, he said.

Mon is one of six districts in the east and the seat-sharing partnership between the BJP and Rios (8:40 p.m.) features nine candidates in the district, three from the BJP and six from the NDPP.

Shah will stay overnight Monday and address another rally on Tuesday. Modi is expected to campaign for the BJP-NDPP alliance in the state on February 24.