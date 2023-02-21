Kristina Karamo: Michigan Holocaust denier who has yet to concede defeat in 2022 to chair state GOP





Michigan Republicans have chosen Kristina Karamo, who did not concede the race for secretary of state last year, as their next president, placing a Holocaust denier in charge of the party in a crucial battleground state. .

Karamo tweeted Sunday that she was honored to lead Michigan’s Republican Party.

On the heels of the GOP’s midterm losses in Michigan last year, the state party backed Karamo at its Saturday night convention against Matthew DePerno, who had former President Donald Trumps in the running. DePerno ran unsuccessfully for attorney general last year.

Trump praised Karamo for Truth Social Sunday, calling her a powerful and fearless Holocaust denier, for winning the GOP presidency in Michigan.

If Republicans (and others!) told the truth about the rigged 2020 presidential election, as FoxNews should, but doesn’t, they’d be much better off, he said.

Karamo, a former community college professor, rose to prominence in Michigan after the 2020 election when she alleged she witnessed fraud as a ballot candidate while counting mail-in ballots States. She falsely claimed that Trump was Michigan’s real winner in 2020 and spread the conspiracy theory that left-wing anarchists were behind the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Trump had backed Karamo in the race for the 2022 secretary of state, which she lost by 14 points to incumbent Democrat Jocelyn Benson.

A November 2021 CNN review of the Karamos podcast and writings on her now-defunct personal website found she was coming out as an anti-vaxxer in 2020 even before the Covid-19 vaccine became a political flashpoint. She opposed changes in education and called public schools government indoctrination camps.

CNN KFile reported last year that Karamo called abortion a child sacrifice and a satanic practice.

