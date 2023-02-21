Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gets protective bond in violent protests case





NEW DELHI: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was granted a week’s preventive bail by the Lahore High Court on Monday in a case related to violent protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Hundreds of Khan’s supporters had gathered outside the court complex to show solidarity with their leader, who had to stay inside his car for nearly half an hour before security cleared him to leave. enter the court. Pakistani activists Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had staged a violent protest after Khan, 70, was disqualified by the ECP in the banned funding case last year. Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh had ordered Khan to appear in court for a bail hearing in the case. The court gave Khan a 5 p.m. deadline, but later extended it, warning that the judges would leave if Khan did not make it to the courtroom within the time limit. Television footage showed Khan’s motorcade was covered in rose petals as it made its way to court with large numbers of supporters surrounding the cars and chanting slogans in his favour. A large contingent of police was also deployed at the court’s main gate. .A counter-terrorism court in Islamabad last week rejected Khan’s request for an extension of his provisional bail in the case related to the violent protests outside the ECP.Judge Raja Jawad Abbas of the Counter-Terrorism Court (ATC ) in Islamabad said Khan was given enough time to appear in court but he failed to do so while his lawyer Babar Awan urged the court to grant a one-time waiver to appear in person as Khan did not appear. had not recovered from a shooting attack last year. the judge refused to accept the plea and ordered Khan to appear stating that the court cannot award any relief to a “powerful person” like Khan that is not afforded to an ordinary person. Finally, the judge refused to extend the interim bail, leaving the cricketer-turned-politician, who survived an assassination attempt in November last year, vulnerable to arrest by police. hide details of party financing. (With agency contributions)

