Fear of Cabinet resignations stalks Rishi Sunak as Brexit deal looms – Reuters

LONDON In Great Britain, everything has disappeared a bit in 2019.

A Conservative prime minister’s torturous Brexit negotiations are in their final stages. Brexiteer Tory MPs are on hot coals and Westminster is on resignation watch. And just to raise the bar a notch, Labor offers its votes to the government.

As MPs wait to see the fruits of Rishi Sunak’s top-secret negotiations with Brussels, Tory veterans of the brutal Brexit battles of recent years fear serious trouble lies ahead.

Publicly, Downing Street still insists no deal has been reached on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the most controversial part of the Brexit deal. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said monday there would be further talks in the coming days with the EU’s chief negotiator, Maro efovi.

Sunak is taking his time to finalize the deal, knowing his political fortune rests on his ability to sell it to an ever-fractious Conservative party.

But a former government adviser closely involved in previous Brexit negotiations has warned that a strategy of keeping things closed until the last minute and then trying to sell a deal at high speed carries significant risk for Sunak. .

He repeats the tactics used by [David] Cameron in negotiating the pre-referendum package, and by Theresa May, and there is a risk in that, the former adviser said, warning that Tory MPs and ministers don’t like to feel pressured into anything by their chief.

May, of course, finally resigned in 2019 after repeatedly failing to win his party’s support for his Brexit plans. Cameron had been forced to resign three years earlier after losing the referendum, having failed to win over much of his party to his cause.

Sunak is acutely aware that his own cabinet is already home to three prominent pro-leave ministers with histories of resigning over Brexit.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris all resigned as Brexit ministers from the May government in 2018 and 2019 over its handling of the departure of Britain from the EU. A fourth Sunak minister, Steve Baker, who now works alongside Heaton-Harris in the Northern Ireland office, also resigned as Brexit minister in 2018.

On Monday, Braverman fired the first Cabinet warning shot over Sunak’s handling of negotiations, backing former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s view that the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which threatens to unilaterally cancel parts of the Brexit deal, should not be abandoned at the behest of Brussels. Braverman told the BBC that the bill, currently on recess in the House of Lords, was one of the greatest tools we have to solve the Irish Sea problem.

It’s definitely a matter of resignation, a pro-Brexit former Cabinet minister has said of any deal that didn’t give Northern Ireland full control of its own laws, and the UK courts to be the final arbiter of these. “Given everything many Cabinet members have said in the past in favor of Brexit. The point is, when the time comes, will they stick to their principles or stick to their ministerial cars? »

Advisers close to the three Cabinet ministers declined to commit on whether they would step down over a potential deal. Baker also declined to comment. An official close to Heaton-Harris said he was focused on sorting out the protocol.

While a Sunak supporter pointed to the Prime Minister’s loyalty to Braverman in renaming her just a week after she was kicked out of Cabinet, and to Raab following a wave of allegations of bullying behavior, as evidence that they are unlikely to resign.

Heaton-Harris is considered by colleagues to be quite sensible, while Bakers complete Damascene conversion on Britain’s previous approach to negotiations, as a former Cabinet minister has said, will fuel Downing Street in hope he’s willing to stay inside the tent this time around.

But they and other senior Brexiteers in government will come under intense pressure from fellow extremists to take a stand if Sunak’s deal fails to win the all-important support of the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland. North, or to abolish the role played by the Court of Justice of the European Union in the settlement of disputes.

Others believe any Cabinet resignation would be a cynical attempt by Sunak’s rivals to gain support from the party’s right wing ahead of a future leadership bid.

If he gets any resignations, it will be someone who uses them as an excuse to blow things up to keep the ERG on board, a second former cabinet minister has said, referring to the Research Group caucus European extremist Brexiteers.

The European Research Group and the Democratic Unionist Party could sabotage a deal anyway, they added.

The No.10 has been caught in something of a communication trap as he tries to hammer out a deal.

While the UK negotiating team dealt with the DUP seven tests For any deal as its top priority, according to a UK official involved, cracking down on leaks has also been a key part of trying to build trust with the EU. This approach left ERG members complaining on Friday that they had not seen the draft agreement and felt left out.

Another side effect of No 10 keeping the process so close was that top ERG veterans who have since been brought to the fore weren’t privy to any details until Friday. and therefore unable to begin to reassure their nervous colleagues.

There are signs, however, that cautious efforts were made to start integrating DUP politicians last week. Foreign policy adviser No 10 John Bew traveled to Northern Ireland two days before Sunak’s surprise visit to brief DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, according to well-placed officials.

Donaldson was shown draft text at meetings on Thursday and Friday, accompanied by colleagues Gordon Lyons and Emma Little-Pengelly, even as most MPs were kept in the dark, the same officials said.

Like May in 2019, Sunak knows his chances of securing a majority of his MPs will be heavily influenced by the verdict of the Democratic Unionist Party, which froze power-sharing deals in the province over its opposition to the protocol. North Ireland.

Unless this deal satisfies all communities in Northern Ireland, it won’t be possible, it won’t work, House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt told Sky News on Sunday.

Other high-profile Eurosceptic MPs, including former business minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, have already backed the DUP position.

Without the support of the DUP, and the support of Tory MPs he would likely bring, Sunak would likely need the support of opposition MPs to secure a deal in the House of Commons.

Labor officials are already planning on the basis that Sunak will hold a parliamentary vote, even though there is technically no need to implement a memorandum of understanding. One said: “It will create more problems if he tries to force it without one.”

Labor leader Keir Starmer reiterated on Monday that his party will support Sunak’s deal if and when that vote takes place, although a senior Labor official warned: “If he has to pass it on the back of Labor votes, It will prove how weak this prime minister is. It will be a huge embarrassment. There is no hope of getting out of this.

The precedents for Sunak are not good. In 2019, Theresa May faced fury from her backbench MPs when she opened negotiations with Labor to gain their support for her deal. Tory MPs are also clear this time around that a deal with the opposition should never be agreed.

Speaking to Times Radio, Simon Clarke, a Conservative backbench MP and close ally of former Prime Minister Liz Truss, said on Monday he thought it would be a hopelessly misguided course of action for the government of rely on Labor votes to push through the deal.

The second former cabinet minister quoted above was more direct in his assessment. If they try to do that on Labor votes, the Prime Minister is finished.

Dan Bloom contributed reporting