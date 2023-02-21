Only Donald Trump: #1 best and worst president





As the country celebrates Presidents’ Day, a new White House poll shows there really is only one dominant chief executive, Donald Trump.

In a timely Rasmussen Reports survey shared with Secrets on Monday, the 45th president topped both the best and worst lists, a remarkable finding that also revealed how politically divided the country is and prompted Rep. Marjorie Taylor today Greene (R-GA) to file for a national divorce.

BIDEN MISFIRE: MAJORITY SHOOTING AGAINST ‘ASSAULT WEAPONS’ BAN

When asked who was the best of recent presidents dating back to Bill Clinton, Trump came out on top with 36%, followed by Barack Obama at 30%, George W. Bush at 9%, and Clinton and the current president. Joe Biden at 8%.

We need a national divorce.

We have to separate the red states and the blue states and reduce the federal government.

Everyone I talk to says that.

From sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to traitorous Democrats of America Latest Politics, We Are https://t.co/Azn8YF1UUy

Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) February 20, 2023

Then, when asked who the worst president was, Trump was again at the top, at 41%, followed by Biden at 39%, Obama at 5%, Bush at 4%, and Clinton at 3%.

The poll was heavily influenced by partisans, as have been most recent political polls.

It was conducted because today is Presidents Day, although Rasmussen found most of it in the symbolism of the day. Overall, 48% said it ranked somewhere between the nations most important and least important holidays.

But it revealed again how divided the country is.

Greene pointed that out in a tweet today, calling for a national divorce.

GET THE SCOOP FIRST WITH WASHINGTON SECRETS

She wrote on her private account, We need a national divorce. We have to separate the red states and the blue states and reduce the federal government. Everyone I talk to says that. From the sick and disgusting waking culture issues that were shoved down our throats to the treacherous policies of last America’s Democrats, we are done.

Afterwards, she told Secrets, people are so fed up and so disgusted with Democrats that they want red and blue states.

And she added: This is a very real problem. And I’m going to keep pushing because we’re tired of the left’s intrusion into every facet of our lives.

