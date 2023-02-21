Xi Jinping to propose plan to end hotspot problem on anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s invasion





Calling the war a hot spot, Chinas Global Security Initiative, a Foreign Ministry white paper, called for a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis through dialogue and negotiation by addressing the symptoms and the root causes. The document, which set out the foreign affairs theory behind Xi’s upcoming speech, did not criticize Russia for its invasion and called on countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Africa and the Gulf to have a greater say in the management of threats to regional security. The call for peace talks has garnered cautious support among some emerging nations, including Brazil. We maintain that all countries, big or small, strong or weak, rich or poor, are equal members of the international community, the newspaper says. There should be no interference in the internal affairs of countries. The treaty follows concerns from Western leaders that, as the war drags on, they are losing international partners by failing to communicate its economic impact. To be credible and achieve something as a European or North American in Jakarta, New Delhi, Pretoria, Santiago de Chile, Brasilia or Singapore, it is not enough to invoke common values, German Chancellor Olaf said on Friday. Scholz. Loading Michael Butler, associate professor of political science at Clark University in the United States, said China had apparently benefited strategically from standing on the sidelines and watching the United States and its allies empty their arsenals and treasuries to support Ukraine. [But] we may be on the brink of a change in China’s war strategy, he said. Chinese state media on Monday published a separate research paper on American hegemony and its perils timed to coincide with the Global Security Initiative. The newspaper sharpened Beijing’s attacks on Washington after months of steadily improving bilateral relations were wiped out by a Chinese-made balloon flying over the United States. The report accuses the United States of suppressing its opponents through economic coercion and deliberately endangering world peace. Loading This report aims to expose the abuse of hegemony by the United States in the political, military, economic, financial, technological and cultural fields, and to draw greater international attention to the dangers of American practices for peace and stability. world and the well-being of all peoples, he said. Wang’s visit to Russia should be just the first step in China’s renewed engagement with Moscow. Russian state media reported on Monday that President Vladimir Putin had invited Xi to visit the capital in the northern spring. Get a grade directly from our foreigner correspondents on what’s making headlines around the world. Sign up for the weekly What in the World newsletter here.

