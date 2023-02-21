PM Modi and his Singaporean counterpart launch a link to real-time payment systems





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong witnessed the launch of cross-border connectivity between India’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and Singapore’s PayNow via video conference. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Chief Executive Ravi Menon have launched cross-border connectivity. “The combination of Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and PayNow is a new milestone in India-Singapore relations,” Prime Minister Modi said, calling UPI the most preferred payment mechanism in India, with 74 billion transactions representing more than 126 trillion was made through UPI in 2022. Many experts believe that digital wallet transactions will soon overtake cash transactions, PM Modi added. Learn more: PM Modi halted war in Ukraine to evacuate 22,500 Indian students: Nadda in Udupi India has emerged as one of the fastest growing ecosystems for fintech innovation. Prime Minister Modis’ visionary leadership has been instrumental in bringing India’s best digital payment infrastructure to the mainstream, the Union Finance Ministry said in a statement. The Prime Minister has been emphasizing on ensuring that the benefits of UPI are not limited to India only but that other countries also benefit, he said. The link between these two payment systems would allow residents of the two countries to transfer cross-border remittances faster and cheaper, he added, also helping the Indian diaspora in Singapore, especially migrant workers and locals. students with an instant, low-cost money transfer. from Singapore to India and vice versa.

